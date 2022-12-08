Danilimda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Danilimda seat in Gujarat. A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Nareshbhai Shankarbhai Vyas (BJP), Kapadiya Dineshbhai Somabhai (AAP), Kaushikabahen Dilipbhai Parmar (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Chhanabhai Pashabhai Parmar (Garvi Gujarat Party), Shailesh Manubhai Parmar (INC), Jamnaben Sureshbhai Vegda (IND), Sindhav Parsotambhai Gorabhai (IND), Nileshkumar Keshavbhai Parmar (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Parmar Kasturbhai Ranchhodbhai (Praja Vijay Paksh), Vaghela Vikrambhai Mangalbhai (Rashtriya Power Party), Rathod Kankuben Muljibhai (SDPI), Vaghela Vasantbhai Khodidas (Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 56% which is -11.63% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.54 Danilimda (દાણીલીમડા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Danilimda is part of Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.LIVE Danilimda election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Danilimda election result or click here for compact election results of Danilimda and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Danilimda go here.

Demographic profile of Danilimda:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.88%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,66,586 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,38,467 were male and 1,28,106 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Danilimda in 2022 is 925 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,30,680 eligible electors, of which 1,20,593 were male, 1,10,082 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,451 eligible electors, of which 1,06,412 were male, 95039 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Danilimda in 2017 was 20. In 2012, there were 66 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Danilimda:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Parmar Shailesh Manharbhai of INC won in this seat defeating Vaghela Jitendra Umakant (Jitubhai Vaghela) of BJP by a margin of 32,510 which was 20.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 57.83% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shailesh Manubhai Parmar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Girish Parmar of BJP by a margin of 14,301 votes which was 10.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 54. Danilimda Assembly segment of the 8. Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Kirit P Solanki of BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat defeating Raju Parmar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Danilimda:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Danilimda:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Danilimda are: Nareshbhai Shankarbhai Vyas (BJP), Kapadiya Dineshbhai Somabhai (AAP), Kaushikabahen Dilipbhai Parmar (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Chhanabhai Pashabhai Parmar (Garvi Gujarat Party), Shailesh Manubhai Parmar (INC), Jamnaben Sureshbhai Vegda (IND), Sindhav Parsotambhai Gorabhai (IND), Nileshkumar Keshavbhai Parmar (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Parmar Kasturbhai Ranchhodbhai (Praja Vijay Paksh), Vaghela Vikrambhai Mangalbhai (Rashtriya Power Party), Rathod Kankuben Muljibhai (SDPI), Vaghela Vasantbhai Khodidas (Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party).

Voter turnout in Danilimda:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.63%, while it was 68.47% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -11.63% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Danilimda went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Danilimda constituency:

Assembly constituency No.54. Danilimda comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) Villages - Piplaj, Shahwadi , Saijpur - Gopalpur Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 30, 38, 40.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Danilimda constituency, which are: Daskroi, Ellisbridge, Jamalpur-Khadia, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Vejalpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Danilimda:

The geographic coordinates of Danilimda is: 20°47’54.6"N 73°41’54.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Danilimda

List of candididates contesting from Danilimda Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Nareshbhai Shankarbhai Vyas

Party: BJP

Age: 61

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 32.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 25.7 lakh

Candidate name: Kapadiya Dineshbhai Somabhai

Party: AAP

Age: 61

Profession: Pvt. Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 79000

Moveable assets: Rs 75.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 90 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.7 lakh

Candidate name: Kaushikabahen Dilipbhai Parmar

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 37

Profession: Beauty Parlour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Candidate name: Chhanabhai Pashabhai Parmar

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 64

Profession: Retired Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 35.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Shailesh Manubhai Parmar

Party: INC

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculture, Green Loan-Rent, Construction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 32.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 31.5 crore

Total income: Rs 20.5 lakh

Candidate name: Jamnaben Sureshbhai Vegda

Party: IND

Age: 57

Profession: Municipal councilor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 49.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 17 lakh

Candidate name: Sindhav Parsotambhai Gorabhai

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 26 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nileshkumar Keshavbhai Parmar

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 36

Profession: Fabrication Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 24.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Kasturbhai Ranchhodbhai

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 58

Profession: Priest

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vaghela Vikrambhai Mangalbhai

Party: Rashtriya Power Party

Age: 46

Profession: Carpenter, Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Rathod Kankuben Muljibhai

Party: SDPI

Age: 56

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 72709

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vaghela Vasantbhai Khodidas

Party: Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party

Age: 43

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Danilimda election result or click here for compact election results of Danilimda and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Danilimda go here.

Read all the Latest News here