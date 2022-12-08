Dasada Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Dasada seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: P K Parmar (BJP), Maheshbhai Virjibhai Rathod (Aadi Bharat Party), Arvindbhai Kalubhai Solanki (AAP), Solanki Kisanbhai Vajubhai (BSP), Naushad Solanki (INC), Makwana Ukabhai Amarabhai (IND), Maurya Mitvardhan Naranbhai (IND), R B Vaghela (IND), Anand P Rathod (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.81% which is -2.48% compared to the 2017 elections.Constituency No.60 Dasada (દસાડા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Surendranagar district of Gujarat. Dasada is part of Surendranagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Dasada election resultRefer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dasada election result or click here for compact election results of Dasada and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dasada go here.Demographic profile of Dasada:This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.49%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,64,512 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,37,523 were male and 1,26,989 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.The electorate gender ratio in Dasada in 2022 is 923 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,37,526 eligible electors, of which 1,24,244 were male, 1,13,281 female and 1 electors of the third gender.In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,887 eligible electors, of which 1,09,186 were male, 95701 female and 0 voters of the third gender.The number of service voters in Dasada in 2017 was 130. In 2012, there were 237 service voters registered in the constituency.Past winners / MLAs of Dasada:In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Solanki Naushadji Bhalajibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Ramanlal Ishvarlal Vora of BJP by a margin of 3,728 which was 2.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.48% in 2017 in this seat.In 2012, Makwana Punambhai Kalabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Manharlal Maganlal Makwana of INC by a margin of 10,640 votes which was 8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.16% in the seat.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 60. Dasada Assembly segment of the 9. Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai of BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of INC. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat.Number of contestants in Dasada:A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.Contesting candidates in Dasada:The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Dasada are: P K Parmar (BJP), Maheshbhai Virjibhai Rathod (Aadi Bharat Party), Arvindbhai Kalubhai Solanki (AAP), Solanki Kisanbhai Vajubhai (BSP), Naushad Solanki (INC), Makwana Ukabhai Amarabhai (IND), Maurya Mitvardhan Naranbhai (IND), R B Vaghela (IND), Anand P Rathod (IND).Voter turnout in Dasada:According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.81%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.29%, while it was 65.04% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.48% compared to the 2017 turnout.Poll dates:Dasada went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.Extent of Dasada constituency:Assembly constituency No.60. Dasada comprises of the following areas of Surendranagar district of Gujarat: 1. Dasada Taluka. 2. lakhtar Taluka. 3. limbdi Taluka (Part) Villages - moti Kathechi, Nani Kathechi, Gadthal, Jaliyala, Bhagwanpar, Ranagadh, Fulwadi, Rojasar, Dhalwana, mulbavla, Digvijaygadh, Dhirajgadh, Parali, Bhathan, laxmisar, Shiyani, Jambu, Parnala, Jasmatpar, Jalampar.A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dasada constituency, which are: Dhrangadhra, Wadhwan, Limbdi, Sanand, Viramgam, Chanasma. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. Map location of Dasada:The geographic coordinates of Dasada is: 23°02’40.2"N 72°35’23.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from DasadaList of candididates contesting from Dasada Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: P.K.Parmar Party: BJP Age: 51 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Others Total assets: Rs 91.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 12.9 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 19 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 72.4 lakh Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh Candidate name: Maheshbhai Virjibhai Rathod Party: Aadi Bharat Party Age: 52 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 32.9 lakh Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 27 lakh Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Arvindbhai Kalubhai Solanki Party: AAP Age: 43 Profession: Civil Contractor Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore Total income: Rs 10.4 lakh Candidate name: Solanki Kisanbhai Vajubhai Party: BSP Age: 31 Profession: Pvt. Job Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 2 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 45000 Candidate name: Naushad Solanki Party: INC Age: 50 Profession: Sitting Member of Legislative Assembly & Agriculturist Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Others Total assets: Rs 11 crore Liabilities: Rs 77.9 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore Immovable assets: Rs 8.9 crore Total income: Rs 9.8 lakh Candidate name: Makwana Ukabhai Amarabhai Party: IND Age: 60 Profession: Daily Wages Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 7 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh Candidate name: Maurya Mitvardhan Naranbhai Party: IND Age: 31 Profession: Pvt. Candidate name: R.B.Vaghela Party: IND Age: 61 Profession: Retired Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Others Total assets: Rs 15.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 6.3 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh Candidate name: Anand P Rathod Party: IND Age: 41 Profession: Pvt. Job Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 8 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

