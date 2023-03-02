A day before the counting of votes, the mood on the ground in Tripura is all about who will come out on top even though all the exit polls have predicted a decisive win for the BJP. Despite that, the opposition is confident that change will prevail.

The markets are already selling colours and firecrackers with one week still left for Holi. Political parties are buying their own party colours but Biru Barman, a shopkeeper, said there was more demand for red.

“Both camps are buying colours but people are buying more red from my shop. Let’s see which colour comes to power,” he said.

Special puja in BJP election office

The mood is upbeat in all camps. The BJP has transformed one part of its war room as the results corner. Sources said the party has organised a special puja in the election office on Thursday morning. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha is confident about the saffron party’s win. “You have seen the exit polls, which have predicted that we (the BJP) are forming the government; we will get more seats this time and we are confident,” he said.

Change will come, say Left-Congress

Continuous meetings both in the CPI(M) and Congress camps. Party leaders sat with polling agents. The chief ministerial candidate, Jitendra Choudhury, told News18, “We are confident that change will take place, you will see numbers tomorrow.”

Congress strongman Sudip Roy Barman was also holding back-to-back meetings. He contested from Agartala, from where he is a six-time MLA.

Anti-poaching plans in Tipra Motha

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, too, met all tribal leaders and party functionaries at his residence. According to sources, if by chance, his party becomes a factor, he has his own plans to stop poaching.

Here’s a list of the star constituencies in Tripura:

Town Bordowali: Manik Saha is a candidate from this seat, which is in Agartala. He won the bypoll last year by 6,000 votes and became CM.

Agartala: This seat has been won by Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman for the past six terms.

Dhanpur: Union minister Pratima Bhoumik is the candidate from this constituency. This seat belongs to the state’s longest-serving chief minister, Manik Sarkar. But he did not contest this time. Bhoumik lost to Sarkar in the 2018 assembly elections.

Kailashahar: State Congress president Birajit Sinha has won this seat a couple of times. This time, his opponent is Mafhasal Ali from the BJP, who defeated Sinha as the CPI(M) candidate last time. But when the CPI(M) allowed Sinha to contest from the seat this time, Ali left and joined the BJP.

Banamalipur: State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya is the candidate from this constituency.

