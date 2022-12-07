Dayalpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.242

Ward No.242 Dayalpur (दयालपुर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Mustafabad Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dayalpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dayalpur corporator.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dayalpur was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dayalpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Dayalpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Kamal Gaur (AAP), Puneet Sharma (BJP), Yashpal Sharma (BSP), Tara Singh (INC), Manish Kumar (IND), Ashok Kumar Singh (IND).

MLA and MP of Dayalpur

Haji Yunus of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 69. Mustafabad Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Dayalpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Dayalpur

According to the delimitation report, Dayalpur ward has a total population of 54,188 of which 11,316 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 20.88% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dayalpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Dayalpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Karawal Nagar C.T Shiv Vihar, Phase-Ii, Block-C; Karawal Nagar C.T, Amar Vihar, Block-B, Karawal Nagar C.T, Amar Vihar, Block-C; Karawal Nagar C.T, East Kamal Vihar, Block-A; Karawal Nagar C.T, East Kamal Vihar, Block-A, Karawal Nagar C.T, East Kamal Vihar, Block-B; Karawal Nagar C.T, Harijan Basti, Block-A, Karawal Nagar C.T, Harijan Basti, Block-B, Karawal Nagar C.T, Harijan Basti, Block-C, Karawal Nagar C.T, Harijan Basti, Block-D, Karawal Nagar C.T, Mukhija Market; Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-1, Block-A; Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-1, Block-B; Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-Ii, Block-R; Karawal Nagar Ct Harijan Basti, Karawal Nagar Ct Roshan Vihar; Karawal Nagar Ct Bhagat Vihar; Karawal Nagar Ct Govind Vihar; Karawal Nagar Ct Karawal Nagar Ext; Karawal Nagar Ct Maha Laxmi Enclave; Karawal Nagar Ct New Chauhan Pur; Karawal Nagar Ct Prem Nagar; Karawal Nagar Ct Rama Garden; Karawal Nagar Ct Surya Vihar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 242. Dayalpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kamal Gaur; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,07,72,701; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Puneet Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 7,79,19,993; Total liabilities: Rs 29,38,284.

Candidate name: Yashpal Sharma; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 44,43,077; Total liabilities: Rs 2,43,000.

Candidate name: Tara Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,38,30,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 24,52,000; Total liabilities: Rs 50,000.

Candidate name: Manish Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,79,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

