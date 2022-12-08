Dediyapada Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dediyapada seat in Gujarat. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Hiteshkumar Devjibhai Vasava (BJP), Chaitarbhai Damjibhai Vasava (AAP), Bahadursing Devjibhai Vasava (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Jermaben Suklal Vasava (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 82.71% which is -2.79% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.149 Dediyapada (ડેડીયાપાડા) (Dediyapada ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Narmada district of Gujarat. Dediyapada is part of Bharuch Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Dediyapada election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dediyapada election result or click here for compact election results of Dediyapada and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dediyapada go here.

Demographic profile of Dediyapada:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 93.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,701 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,006 were male and 1,11,695 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dediyapada in 2022 is 1006 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,93,550 eligible electors, of which 97380 were male, 96170 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,900 eligible electors, of which 86001 were male, 84899 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dediyapada in 2017 was 71. In 2012, there were 43 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dediyapada:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vasava Maheshbhai Chhotubhai of BTP won in this seat defeating Vasava Motilal Puniyabhai of BJP by a margin of 21,751 which was 13.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. BTP had a vote share of 49.79% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Motilal Puniabhai Vasava of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Amarsinh Ramsinh Vasava of INC by a margin of 2,555 votes which was 1.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.05% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 149. Dediyapada Assembly segment of the 22. Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat defeating Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dediyapada:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dediyapada:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Dediyapada are: Hiteshkumar Devjibhai Vasava (BJP), Chaitarbhai Damjibhai Vasava (AAP), Bahadursing Devjibhai Vasava (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Jermaben Suklal Vasava (INC).

Voter turnout in Dediyapada:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.71%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 85.5%, while it was 89.2% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.79% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dediyapada went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dediyapada constituency:

Assembly constituency No.149. Dediyapada comprises of the following areas of Narmada district of Gujarat: 1. Dediapada Taluka. 2. Sagbara Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dediyapada constituency, which are: Jhagadia, Nandod, Nizar, Mandvi, Mangrol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Nandurbar district of Maharashtra.

Map location of Dediyapada:

The geographic coordinates of Dediyapada is: 22°56’25.1"N 72°38’19.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dediyapada

List of candididates contesting from Dediyapada Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Hiteshkumar Devjibhai Vasava

Party: BJP

Age: 31

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 98.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 53.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.9 lakh

Candidate name: Chaitarbhai Damjibhai Vasava

Party: AAP

Age: 34

Profession: Farming & Labor Contract

Number of criminal cases: 8

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 60.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 40.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: Bahadursing Devjibhai Vasava

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 48

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 44.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 42.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jermaben Suklal Vasava

Party: INC

Age: 54

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 31.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dediyapada election result or click here for compact election results of Dediyapada and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dediyapada go here.

Read all the Latest News here