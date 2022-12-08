Deesa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Deesa seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Pravinkumar Gordhanji Mali (BJP), Dr Rameshbhai Patel (AAP), Ashokbhai Popatbhai Parmar (Garvi Gujarat Party), Sanjaykumar Govabhai Rabari (INC), Jayantibhai Navabhai Chaudhary (IND), Dineshbhai Sagthabhai Patel (IND), Patel Jayantibhai Sagthabhai (IND), Lebjibhai Thakor (IND), Vaghela Gajubha Mohansing (IND), Jashvantkumar Padhiyar (National Maha Sabha Party), Soni Nitinkumar (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 73.94% which is 2.2% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.13 Deesa (ડીસા) (Disa) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Deesa is part of Banaskantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Deesa election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Deesa election result or click here for compact election results of Deesa and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Deesa go here.

Demographic profile of Deesa:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.89%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,89,567 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,50,515 were male and 1,39,049 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Deesa in 2022 is 924 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,50,833 eligible electors, of which 1,31,358 were male, 1,19,475 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,756 eligible electors, of which 1,15,044 were male, 1,06,708 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Deesa in 2017 was 64. In 2012, there were 23 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Deesa:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Pandya Shashikant Mahobatram of BJP won in this seat defeating Govabhai Hamirabhai Rabari of INC by a margin of 14,531 which was 8.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.12% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vaghela Liladharbhai Khodaji of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Joshi Rajendrakumar Dhudalal(Rajubhai Joshi) of INC by a margin of 17,706 votes which was 11.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.56% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 13. Deesa Assembly segment of the 2. Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel of BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Deesa:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Deesa:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Deesa are: Pravinkumar Gordhanji Mali (BJP), Dr Rameshbhai Patel (AAP), Ashokbhai Popatbhai Parmar (Garvi Gujarat Party), Sanjaykumar Govabhai Rabari (INC), Jayantibhai Navabhai Chaudhary (IND), Dineshbhai Sagthabhai Patel (IND), Patel Jayantibhai Sagthabhai (IND), Lebjibhai Thakor (IND), Vaghela Gajubha Mohansing (IND), Jashvantkumar Padhiyar (National Maha Sabha Party), Soni Nitinkumar (Praja Vijay Paksh).

Voter turnout in Deesa:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.94%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.74%, while it was 70.26% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 2.2% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Deesa went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Deesa constituency:

Assembly constituency No.13. Deesa comprises of the following areas of Banaskantha district of Gujarat: Deesa Taluka (Part) Villages - Sunthiya, Chora, Ramun, Dhanavada, Bural, Kuchavada, Viruna, Vithodar, Bhachalva, Tetoda, Ramsan, Nagafana, Kochasana, Javal, Talegadh, Robas Nani, Robas moti, Fagudra, Agdol, Sodapur, meda, Kotha, Ghada, Dhanpura, Talepura, Thervada, Jherda, Pamaru, Gugal, Varan, Sherpura, Kunvara Padar, Kasari, Baiwada, morthal Golia, Genaji rabari Golia, Chandaji Golia, Bhadath, Chatrala, latiya, Vasada, Davas, Shamsherpura, Yavarpura, laxmipura, Dama, Jorapura, Akhol Nani, Akhol moti, mahadeviya, Vadli Farm, Ranpur Athamno Vas, Ranpur Vachlovas, Ranpur ugamno Vas, Kant, Rajpur, Sherganj, Kumpat, malgadh, Dhedhal, Rampura, odhava, Dedol, lorvada, Vadaval, Juna Deesa, Bhoyan, Rasana Nana, Rasana mota, Dhuva, Dharpada, Fatepura, Vasna (Juna Deesa), Sanath, Sandiya, Sotambla, Khentva, Vahara, Viruvada, Dasanavas, Deesa (m).

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Deesa constituency, which are: Dhanera, Deodar, Kankrej, Palanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Deesa:

The geographic coordinates of Deesa is: 21°35’44.2"N 73°38’24.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Deesa

List of candididates contesting from Deesa Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Pravinkumar Gordhanji Mali

Party: BJP

Age: 37

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dr.Rameshbhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 38

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 24 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ashokbhai Popatbhai Parmar

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 25

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjaykumar Govabhai Rabari

Party: INC

Age: 37

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 45.5 lakh

Candidate name: Jayantibhai Navabhai Chaudhary

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dineshbhai Sagthabhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Jayantibhai Sagthabhai

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lebjibhai Thakor

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Business/ Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 40.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Candidate name: Vaghela Gajubha Mohansing

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: Farming, Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Jashvantkumar Padhiyar

Party: National Maha Sabha Party

Age: 36

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Soni Nitinkumar

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 40

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 34.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Deesa election result or click here for compact election results of Deesa and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Deesa go here.

Read all the Latest News here