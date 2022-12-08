Dehgam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Dehgam seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Chauhan Balrajsinh Kalyansinh (BJP), Suhag Panchal (AAP), Rupalba Mohabatsinh Chauhan (Garvi Gujarat Party), Chauhan Vakhatsinh Amarasinh (INC), Amrutbhai Purshottambhai Patel (IND), Ashokbhai Natubhai Rathod (Right to Recall Party), Jayendra K Rathod (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 68.6% which is -4.12% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.34 Dehgam (દહેગામ) (Dehgam) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. Dehgam is part of Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Dehgam election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dehgam election result or click here for compact election results of Dehgam and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dehgam go here.

Demographic profile of Dehgam:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,800 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,942 were male and 1,08,843 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dehgam in 2022 is 972 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,01,423 eligible electors, of which 1,03,072 were male, 98343 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,202 eligible electors, of which 89974 were male, 84228 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dehgam in 2017 was 60. In 2012, there were 89 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dehgam:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Chauhan Balrajsinh Kalyansinh of BJP won in this seat defeating Rathod Kaminiba Bhupendrasinh of INC by a margin of 10,860 which was 7.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.54% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rathod Kaminiba Bhupendrasinh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Thakor Rohitji Chanduji of BJP by a margin of 2,297 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 34. Dehgam Assembly segment of the 7. Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai of BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat defeating Gitaben Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dehgam:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dehgam:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Dehgam are: Chauhan Balrajsinh Kalyansinh (BJP), Suhag Panchal (AAP), Rupalba Mohabatsinh Chauhan (Garvi Gujarat Party), Chauhan Vakhatsinh Amarasinh (INC), Amrutbhai Purshottambhai Patel (IND), Ashokbhai Natubhai Rathod (Right to Recall Party), Jayendra K Rathod (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Dehgam:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.6%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.72%, while it was 73.86% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.12% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dehgam went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dehgam constituency:

Assembly constituency No.34. Dehgam comprises of the following areas of Gandhinagar district of Gujarat: Dahegam Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dehgam constituency, which are: Gandhinagar South, Prantij, Bayad, Kapadvanj, Daskroi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dehgam:

The geographic coordinates of Dehgam is: 24°18’48.6"N 72°09’33.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dehgam

List of candididates contesting from Dehgam Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Chauhan Balrajsinh Kalyansinh

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Profession: Agriculture, Notri Advocate and MLA Pension

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 64 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 56 lakh

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Candidate name: Suhag Panchal

Party: AAP

Age: 41

Profession: Construction Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Candidate name: Rupalba Mohabatsinh Chauhan

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 26

Profession: Housework

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chauhan Vakhatsinh Amarasinh

Party: INC

Age: 51

Profession: Farming & Beast Maintaining

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 79.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 29.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amrutbhai Purshottambhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 66

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 53.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashokbhai Natubhai Rathod

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 38

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 57.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 47 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Candidate name: Jayendra K. Rathod

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 39

Profession: Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dehgam election result or click here for compact election results of Dehgam and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dehgam go here.

Read all the Latest News here