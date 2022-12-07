Delhi Gate Ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.77

Ward No.77 Delhi Gate (दिल्‍ली गेट) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Matia Mahal Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Delhi Gate went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Delhi Gate corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Delhi Gate ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Delhi Gate was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Delhi Gate candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Delhi Gate ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Kiran Bala (AAP), Deepti Indora (BJP), Dipti (INC), Suman (JDU).

MLA and MP of Delhi Gate

Shoaib Iqbal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 21. Matia Mahal Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Delhi Gate is a part.

Demographic profile of Delhi Gate

According to the delimitation report, Delhi Gate ward has a total population of 55,397 of which 16,210 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 29.26% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Delhi Gate ward

The following areas are covered under the Delhi Gate ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dda Flats Mata Sundri Road, Meerdard Lane Mamc Delhi, Cpwd Flats, Mintoroad -Rly Colony Thomson Road, Mcd. Officers Flats, Thuts, Block-A, Multi Story Building, Ddu Marg; “Dda Flats Mata Sundri Road, Meerdard Lane Mamc Delhi, Cpwd Flats, Turkman Road.-Nehru Marg And Zire Fasil Road, L.N.J.P Colony, Thuts, Dda Flats, Mahawat Khan Road, Rly Colony;" Mintoroad -Rly Colony Thomson Road, Mcd. Officers Flats, Thuts, Block-A, Multi Story Building, Ddu Marg; Turkman Road.-Nehru Marg And Zire Fasil Road, L.N.J.P Colony, Thuts, Dda Flats, Mahawat Khan Road, Rly Colony; Baghichi Tansukh Rai- Gali Baghichi Tansukh Rai, Gali Khatikan Wali, Gali Khatikan Wali,; “Baghichi Tansukh Rai- Gali Baghichi Tansukh Rai, Gali Khatikan Wali, Gali Khatikan Wali,, Bazaar Ajmeri Gate, Lal Kaun, Gali Kundewalan, Kucha Pati Ram, Gali Kucha Pati Ram, Gali Baiswali, Gali Raja Uggersain, Gali Khatikan, Gali Jogan Nath, Gali Shahganj, Gali Mandir Wali, Mohalla Imli Gali Takhat Wali, Gali Dundewali, Gali Lala Gokul Chand, Himmat Garh And Mahalla Nijarian Gali Gaffar Baksh, Gali Ustad Wali, Gali Jaman Wali, Gali Meer Madari, Gali Niriyan, Zere Fasil Road, Gali Shahganj;"; “Bazaar Ajmeri Gate, Lal Kaun, Gali Kundewalan, Kucha Pati Ram, Gali Kucha Pati Ram, Gali Baiswali, Gali Raja Uggersain, Gali Khatikan, Gali Jogan Nath, Gali Shahganj, Gali Mandir Wali, Mohalla Imli Gali Takhat Wali, Gali Dundewali, Gali Lala Gokul Chand, Himmat Garh And Mahalla Nijarian Gali Gaffar Baksh, Gali Ustad Wali, Gali Jaman Wali, Gali Meer Madari, Gali Niriyan, Zere Fasil Road, Gali Shahganj, Bazaar Sita Ram - Gali Kucha Khayali Ram Gali Lehaswa, Gali Bajranj Mohan, Gali Leela Wali, Gali Raja Aggersen Katra Gokul Shahgali Sheesh Mahal, Gali Raghu Ram, Gali Lehaswan, Gali Munna Lal, Gali Arya Samaj, Gali Kishan Chand Gali Leela Wali, Gali Raja Uggar Sain, Gali Ravi Dass, Gali Razia Begum, Kucha Pati Ram, Gali Bal Mukund, Gali Lodhan, Kundewalan, Shahganj, Gali Abban Wali, Gali Shahtara, Kucha Pandit Shahganj Gali Shahtara, Gular Wali Gali, Kabyum Wali, Gali Lambi;" “Bazaar Ajmeri Gate, Lal Kaun, Gali Kundewalan, Kucha Pati Ram, Gali Kucha Pati Ram, Gali Baiswali, Gali Raja Uggersain, Gali Khatikan, Gali Jogan Nath, Gali Shahganj, Gali Mandir Wali, Mohalla Imli Gali Takhat Wali, Gali Dundewali, Gali Lala Gokul Chand, Himmat Garh And Mahalla Nijarian Gali Gaffar Baksh, Gali Ustad Wali, Gali Jaman Wali, Gali Meer Madari, Gali Niriyan, Zere Fasil Road, Gali Shahganj, Bazaar Sita Ram - Gali Kucha Khayali Ram Gali Lehaswa, Gali Bajranj Mohan, Gali Leela Wali, Gali Raja Aggersen Katra Gokul Shahgali Sheesh Mahal, Gali Raghu Ram, Gali Lehaswan, Gali Munna Lal, Gali Arya Samaj, Gali Neela Wali, Gali Kishan, Gali Munna Lal Gali Kishan Chand, Gali Burian Wali, Gali Himmat Garh;"; “Bazaar Hindu Wara, Kali Masjid, Gali Ravi Dass, Gali Balmiki Chowk, Gali Mandir Wali, Gali Roop Narain, Gali Shankar, Bazaar Sita Ram - Gali Kucha Khayali Ram Gali Lehaswa, Gali Bajranj Mohan, Gali Leela Wali, Gali Raja Aggersen Katra Gokul Shahgali Sheesh Mahal, Gali Raghu Ram, Gali Lehaswan, Gali Munna Lal, Gali Arya Samaj, Gali Kishan Chand Gali Leela Wali, Gali Raja Uggar Sain, Gali Ravi Dass, Gali Razia Begum, Kucha Pati Ram, Gali Bal Mukund, Gali Lodhan, Kundewalan, Shahganj, Gali Abban Wali, Gali Shahtara, Hinduwara, Zera Fasil Road, Gali Hari Shankar, Gali Khaktan Gali Arya Samaj Chatta Panna Lal, Gali Kunj Gali Krishna;" Bazaar Sita Ram - Gali Kucha Khayali Ram Gali Lehaswa, Gali Bajranj Mohan, Gali Leela Wali, Gali Raja Aggersen Katra Gokul Shahgali Sheesh Mahal, Gali Raghu Ram, Gali Lehaswan, Gali Munna Lal; Himmat Garh - Chowk Mubarak, Gali Chuna Wali, Gali Mandir Wali Gali Khatikan Wali.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 77. Delhi Gate ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kiran Bala; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 14,24,964; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Deepti Indora; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,26,28,672; Total liabilities: Rs 11,53,401.

Candidate name: Dipti; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,25,01,395; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Suman; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 42,16,122; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

