Andrews Ganj ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.145

Ward No.145 Andrews Ganj (एन्‍ड्रयूगंज) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Andrews Ganj went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Andrews Ganj corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Andrews Ganj ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Andrews Ganj was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Andrews Ganj candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Andrews Ganj ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Anita Baisoya (AAP), Preeti Bidhuri (BJP), Pooja Yadav (INC).

MLA and MP of Andrews Ganj

Madan Lal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 42. Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Andrews Ganj is a part.

Demographic profile of Andrews Ganj

According to the delimitation report, Andrews Ganj ward has a total population of 66,237 of which 9,643 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.56% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Andrews Ganj ward

The following areas are covered under the Andrews Ganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Lodhi Colony/Lodhi Road Complex, Type Ii Type Iii, Qtrs. Block-D, G; Lodhi Complex, Type Ii Govt Qtrs; Lodhi Complex, Type Ii Govt Qtrs, Pragati Vihar, Six Storey Flats, Block A, B, C, D, E, F; Mehar Chand Market-T.Huts, Harijan Camp; Sewa Nagar (Kasturba Nagar) Block A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q; Sewa Nagar Railway Colony; Sewa Nagar, Type Iii Qtrs,; Village Pillanji; A.V Nagar Multi Storey Block A, B, E, Type Iii Qtrs; A.V Nagar Multi Storey Block A, B, E, Type Iii Qtrs, Na; Anandlok; “Andrews Ganj Extn. Block A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, Q, M, R, G, N, B, K, I, J, L. Type-Iv;" Andrews Ganj.T-Huts Road-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7; Defence Colony Police Station Block-A, B, C, D; Defence Colonyblock A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J; Hudco Flats; “Sadiq Nagar Sec. 1 -Block-A-1, A, B, C, Type-I, Ii, Iii Quaters;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 145. Andrews Ganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Anita Baisoya; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,42,67,492; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Preeti Bidhuri; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,89,10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 15,00,000.

Candidate name: Pooja Yadav; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,10,600; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

