Amar Colony ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.146

Ward No.146 Amar Colony (अमर कालोनी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Amar Colony went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Amar Colony corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Amar Colony ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Amar Colony was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Amar Colony candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Amar Colony ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Jitender Kumar (AAP), Sharad Kapoor (BJP), Devender Kumar (INC), Vijay Malhotra (IND).

MLA and MP of Amar Colony

Madan Lal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 42. Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Amar Colony is a part.

Demographic profile of Amar Colony

According to the delimitation report, Amar Colony ward has a total population of 56,045 of which 2,235 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 3.99% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Amar Colony ward

The following areas are covered under the Amar Colony ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Jangpura Extn -Pant Nagar, Block-C, D, E, F, G, I, J, K; “Jangpura Extn., Block Q, O, M, H, F, C-3, C-4, C-5, C-6, P, N;" “Andrews Ganj Extn. Block A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, Q, M, R, G, N, B, K, I, J, L. Type-Iv;" “Andrews Ganj.T-Huts Road-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, Defence Colonyblock A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J;" Lajpat Nagar I Block A; Lajpat Nagar I, Block B; Lajpat Nagar I, Block D Block C; Garhi Village, Rati Ram Gali No. 1, Sateyendar Jain Ramesh Market Gali No.2, Na; “Amar Colony (Lajpat Nagar) Block-A, B, C, D, E, Dayanand Colony Block-D;" Dayanand Colony(Lajpat Nagar) Block A; Dayanand Colony(Lajpat Nagar) Block B; Dayanand Colony(Lajpat Nagar) Block C; Lajpat Nagar Ii- Block-O, Lajpat Nagar Iii Block L; Lajpat Nagar Iii- Block A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L; Lajpat Nagar Iv, Old Double Storey; National Park Lajpat Nagar Iv; Satya Jeevan Camp Sriniwas Purimcd Colony, H-Type Qtrs. 2; South Extn.Ii Police Colony Block, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, M, O, P; Vikram Vihar Extn New Double Story.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 146. Amar Colony ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Jitender Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 25,88,92,610; Total liabilities: Rs 10,07,41,417.

Candidate name: Sharad Kapoor; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 4,30,86,675; Total liabilities: Rs 4,33,24,739.

Candidate name: Devender Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,24,94,109; Total liabilities: Rs 86,174.

Candidate name: Vijay Malhotra; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 54,89,181; Total liabilities: Rs 3,03,410.

