Green Park ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.150

Ward No.150 Green Park (ग्रीन पार्क) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Green Park went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Green Park corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Green Park ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Green Park was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Green Park candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Green Park ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sarita Phogaat (AAP), Manoj Gupta (BJP), Gagan Gohar (BSP), Hawa Singh (INC), Lokesh Kumar (IND), Deepanshi Singhal (IND).

MLA and MP of Green Park

Somnath Bharti of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 43. Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Green Park is a part.

Demographic profile of Green Park

According to the delimitation report, Green Park ward has a total population of 49,705 of which 4,068 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.18% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Green Park ward

The following areas are covered under the Green Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Arjun Nagar; Green Park -Block- B, C, D, E1, F1; Green Park -Block-S, Green Park-Block-G, K, S; Green Park Ext. Block-C, F, G; Green Park Ext.-Block -J, K, M, H, P, N; Green Park Ext.-Block-U, V, T, R, N, R, D; Green Park Ext.-Block-U, V, T, R, N, R, D, Yusuf Sarai; Green Park Extension Block-H, T; Green Park Extension-Block-A, B, D1, E; Green Park-Block-G, K, S; Green Park-Block-J, K, L, N; Green Park-Block-U, V, W, X, Y; Harizan Basti, Hauz Khas-Pahari Basti, Village Hauz Khas; Humayunpur Harijan Basti, Humayunpur Village; Krishna Nagar; Safdarjung Enclave Ext. Block -B-7; Safdarjung Devlopment Area -Bhim Nagar, Dda Flats Block(C-L), K/A; Safdarjung Devlopment Dda Falts Block C-2, C-7; Safdarjung Enclave - Block- A 2,; Safdarjung Enclave B-4,; Safdarjung Enclave Block A, A-1; Safdarjung Enclave Block A, A-1, Safdarjung Enclave, Safdarjung Hospital Staff Qtrs; Safdarjung Enclave Block B3,; Safdarjung Enclave- Block -B-6; Safdarjung Enclave Block-B-1; Safdarjung Enclave -Block-B-5,; Safdarjungenclave Block-B-2; “Dlf Hauz Khas Encl., Sda, Block K/A, K, P;" Sufdurjung Development Area Block C-4, C-5, C-6.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 150. Green Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sarita Phogaat; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,07,44,635; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manoj Gupta; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 68,02,234; Total liabilities: Rs 3,00,000.

Candidate name: Gagan Gohar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Hawa Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,99,39,021; Total liabilities: Rs 1,45,000.

Candidate name: Deepanshi Singhal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,53,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Lokesh Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 18,64,967; Total liabilities: Rs 3,83,099.

