Lajpat Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.144

Ward No.144 Lajpat Nagar (लाजपत नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Jangpura Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Lajpat Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Lajpat Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Lajpat Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Lajpat Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Lajpat Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Lajpat Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Subash Malhotra (AAP), Arjun Pal Singh Marwah (BJP), Taran Deep Singh (IND).

MLA and MP of Lajpat Nagar

Praveen Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 41. Jangpura Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Lajpat Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Lajpat Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Lajpat Nagar ward has a total population of 53,035 of which 6,325 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.93% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Lajpat Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Lajpat Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Jal Vihar Colony, Type 1 To 4, Block Abcd, C7, A, A-D,; “Jal Vihar Colony, Type 1 To 4, Block Abcd, C7, A, A-D,, Lajpat Nagar-I, Jal Vihar, T- Huts, Block-C, D, Madrasi Camp Near Rly Line (Jal Vihar) Thuts;" “Jangpura Extn.-Rly Qtr, Block-A, B, C, Double Storey;" Kasturba Niketan, Lajpat Nagar, Block-A; Lajpat Nagar-I Block-E, H, I, G, F; “Lajpat Nagar-Ii, Block-A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, M, O;" Lajpat Nagar-Ii, Vinobha Puri; Nehru Nagar- Adiwasi Camp, Pratap Camp Janta Camp; “Nehru Nagar, Block-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12;" Nehru Nagar, Udap Colony; Bhogal; Hari Nagar Ashram (West); Jangpura A Ext.Block - 1, 2, 7.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 144. Lajpat Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Subash Malhotra; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,03,79,073; Total liabilities: Rs 64,74,208.

Candidate name: Kuwar Arjun Pal Singh Marwah; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 2,90,37,891; Total liabilities: Rs 1,42,62,000.

Candidate name: Taran Deep Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,55,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

