Munirka ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.151

Ward No.151 Munirka (मुनीरका) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and RK Puram Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Munirka went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Munirka corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Munirka ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Munirka was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Munirka candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Munirka ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Raj Bala Tokas (AAP), Ramaa Tokas (BJP), Anita Tokas (INC).

MLA and MP of Munirka

Pramila Dhiraj Tokas of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 44. RK Puram Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Munirka is a part.

Demographic profile of Munirka

According to the delimitation report, Munirka ward has a total population of 64,543 of which 8,943 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.86% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Munirka ward

The following areas are covered under the Munirka ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Munirka Dda Flats; Munirka Enclave Flats; Munirka Vihar Flats; Munirka Vihar Flats; Mohamad Pur Village, Som Vihar Blockg, H, I A, B J C, D, E; Munirka Village; R K Puram Sec Ii; R K Puram Sec Iii; R K Puram Sec Iv; Azad Basti Mod.Pur Adarsh Basti; Azad Basti Mod.Pur Adarsh Basti, Govt. Quarter Sect-1 Mohmad Pur; Govt. Quarter Sect-1 Mohmad Pur; Hanuman Camp Sec-1 R.K.Puram; R.K. Puram Sector-1; R.K. Puram Sector-1.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 151. Munirka ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Raj Bala Tokas; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,04,06,000; Total liabilities: Rs 99,31,040.

Candidate name: Ramaa Tokas; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,41,11,473; Total liabilities: Rs 27,97,000.

Candidate name: Anita Tokas; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,71,29,000; Total liabilities: Rs 24,02,000.

