RK Puram ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.152

Ward No.152 RK Puram (आरके पुरम) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and RK Puram Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

RK Puram went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new RK Puram corporator. Click here for the live updating results of RK Puram ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. RK Puram was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

RK Puram candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from RK Puram ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Dharamvir Singh (AAP), Tulsi Joshi (BJP), Ramesh (BSP), Shanti Swaroop (INC), Mahipal Singh (IND).

MLA and MP of RK Puram

Pramila Dhiraj Tokas of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 44. RK Puram Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which RK Puram is a part.

Demographic profile of RK Puram

According to the delimitation report, RK Puram ward has a total population of 54,347 of which 10,587 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 19.48% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of RK Puram ward

The following areas are covered under the RK Puram ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ambedkar Basti Sector-1 R K Puram; Azad Basti Mod.Pur Adarsh Basti; Kank Durga Campsec-12 R.K.Puram; Kushta Roj Camp And Mohan Singh Market And R.K.Puram Sector 6; Nivedita Kunj; R.K Puram -Sector-12 -Taj Appartment, Jugg; R.K Puram -Sector-9; R.K.Puram Sector-5; “Som Vihar Blockg, H, I A, B J C, D, E;" Kushta Roj Camp And Mohan Singh Market And R.K.Puram Sector 6; R.K. Puram, Sector 7 -Sonia Gandhi Camp,, Ekta Vihar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Camp Nehru Ekta Camp, J.P. Colony,; R.K. Puram, Sector 8.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 152. RK Puram ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Dharamvir Singh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 27,47,852; Total liabilities: Rs 17,44,149.

Candidate name: Tulsi Joshi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,02,34,925; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ramesh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Not Given; Total assets: Rs 34,29,430; Total liabilities: Rs 5,00,000.

Candidate name: Shanti Swaroop; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 7,47,90,798; Total liabilities: Rs 2,06,000.

Candidate name: Mahipal Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,25,10,881; Total liabilities: Rs 42,00,000.

