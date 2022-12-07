Sidhartha Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.143

Ward No.143 Sidhartha Nagar (स‍िद्धार्थ नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Jangpura Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sidhartha Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sidhartha Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sidhartha Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sidhartha Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sidhartha Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Sidhartha Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Neetu (AAP), Sonali (BJP), Darshana (INC).

MLA and MP of Sidhartha Nagar

Praveen Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 41. Jangpura Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sidhartha Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Sidhartha Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Sidhartha Nagar ward has a total population of 52,058 of which 12,208 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 23.45% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sidhartha Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Sidhartha Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dda Flats, Village Sarai Kale Khan; Indira Camp (Balmiki Mandir ), Indira Gandhi Camp -Iii (Th ), Jangpura-A Jangpura-B (Mathura Road) Bonglow Block B, C, Siddhartha Basti; Jangpura Double Stry, Madrasi Camp; Jangpura-A Jangpura-B (Mathura Road) Bonglow Block B, C; Jeevan Or Bhagwan Nagar; Siddhartha Extn. Sfs Flts. Pkt- B, E; “Dvs Colony Vidhuth Vihar, Block -A, B, C, D;" Gen Staff Colony Desu, Kilokari; Hari Nagar Ashram (East), Sunlight Colony 1St; Hari Nagar Ashram Siddharatha Encl Lig Flats Sfs Flat; Hari Nagar Ashram, Jj Sunlight Colony Ii; Indira Gandhi Camp T Huts; Jeevan Nagar; Kilokari Village; Sidharth Ext Lig Flast; Sunlight Colony 1St.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 143. Sidhartha Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Neetu; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 44,25,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sonali; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,52,14,714; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Darshana; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,83,71,953; Total liabilities: Rs 58,76,320.

