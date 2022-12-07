Deoli ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.161

Ward No.161 Deoli (देवली) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Deoli Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Deoli went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Deoli corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Deoli ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Deoli was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Deoli candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Deoli ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sneh Lata Fauji (AAP), Anita (BJP), Priyanka Kumari (BSP), Manju (INC), Firoza (IND), Babita (IND).

MLA and MP of Deoli

Prakash Jarwal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 47. Deoli Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Deoli is a part.

Demographic profile of Deoli

According to the delimitation report, Deoli ward has a total population of 69,916 of which 12,113 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 17.33% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Deoli ward

The following areas are covered under the Deoli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Deoli Ct Sainik Form Block-J, R, K, N, Sainik Farm Block N, Sainik Farm Block N,; Sangam Vihar Block C; Sangam Vihar Block L; Deoli Ct Ashoka Apptt, Deoli Ct Nai Basti; Deoli Ct Ashoka Apptt, Deoli Ct Nai Basti; Deoli Ct Deoli Extn; Deoli Ct Deoli Village; Deoli Ct Deoli Village; Deoli Ct Durga Vihar; Deoli Ct Sainik Form Block-J, Deoli Ct Sainik Form Block-J, R, K, N; Deoli Ct Sangam Vihar L-I.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 161. Deoli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sneh Lata Fauji; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,78,47,370; Total liabilities: Rs 2,00,000.

Candidate name: Anita; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,41,67,938; Total liabilities: Rs 9,50,000.

Candidate name: Priyanka Kumari; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,65,90,977; Total liabilities: Rs 9,42,258.

Candidate name: Manju; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,65,671; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Babita; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 15,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Firoza; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 70,35,000; Total liabilities: Rs 49,85,000.

