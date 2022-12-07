Dev Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.84

Ward No.84 Dev Nagar (देव नगर) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Karol Bagh Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dev Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dev Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Dev Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dev Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dev Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Dev Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Mahesh Kumar (AAP), Ghan Shyam (BJP), Nain Singh (BSP).

MLA and MP of Dev Nagar

Vishesh Ravi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 23. Karol Bagh Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Dev Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Dev Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Dev Nagar ward has a total population of 64,451 of which 44,756 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 69.44% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dev Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Dev Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Area B/W Bhabria Road, Maharana Pratap Road Gali No-23 To 26, 71, Raigar Pura; “Area Covered B/W Ganga Mandir Road, Vishnu Mandir Road Main Arya Samaj Road Gali No- 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, Dev Nagar G. No. 1 To 9 Block No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14;" “Location B/W Ravidas Marg, Ganga Mandir Marg, Padam Singh Marg, Gali No-71-74;" Raigar Pura; Amrit Kourpuri, Block 1 To 12 T-Huts Double Story Qtr. Gurudwara, Prasad Nagar, S. Kewal Sankirtan Temple.; Amrit Kourpuri, Block 1 To 12 T-Huts Double Story Qtr. Gurudwara, Prasad Nagar, S. Kewal Sankirtan Temple., Bapa Nagar, Govind Garh, Khalsa Nagar; “Area Covered B/W Ganga Mandir Road, Vishnu Mandir Road Main Arya Samaj Road Gali No- 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, Dev Nagar G. No. 1 To 9 Block No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14;" Rameshwari Nehru Nagar .

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 84. Dev Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Mahesh Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 22,50,015; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ghan Shyam; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 1,56,98,185; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nain Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 66,12,370; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

