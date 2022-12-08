Devgadbaria Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Devgadbaria seat in Gujarat. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai (BJP), Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai (AAP), Patel Bhimsing Maganbhai (IND), Chauhan Samatsinh Mansukhbhai (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 65.14% which is -13.7% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.134 Devgadbaria (દેવગઢબારિયા) (Devgadh Baria) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Dahod district of Gujarat. Devgadbaria is part of Dahod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Devgadbaria election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Devgadbaria election result. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Devgadbaria go here.

Demographic profile of Devgadbaria:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 31.45%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,66,163 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,31,025 were male and 1,35,137 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Devgadbaria in 2022 is 1031 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,22,384 eligible electors, of which 1,12,074 were male, 1,10,310 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,201 eligible electors, of which 1,01,098 were male, 99103 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Devgadbaria in 2017 was 65. In 2012, there were 64 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Devgadbaria:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai of INC by a margin of 45,694 which was 26.07% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chauhan Bhupendrasinh Chimansinh of NCP by a margin of 83,753 votes which was 52.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 70.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 134. Devgadbaria Assembly segment of the 19. Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat defeating Katara Babubhai Khimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Devgadbaria:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Devgadbaria:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Devgadbaria are: Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai (BJP), Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai (AAP), Patel Bhimsing Maganbhai (IND), Chauhan Samatsinh Mansukhbhai (Praja Vijay Paksh).

Voter turnout in Devgadbaria:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.14%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.84%, while it was 80.38% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -13.7% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Devgadbaria went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Devgadbaria constituency:

Assembly constituency No.134. Devgadbaria comprises of the following areas of Dahod district of Gujarat: 1. Devgadh Baria Taluka - entire taluka except village – Gamdi. 2. Dhanpur Taluka (Part) Villages - Ghodajar, umariya, Budhpur, Bor, mahunala, Surpur (umariya), mandav, Dolariya, Kanzar, Agasvani, Pipodra, Chorbariya, Bedat, Bogadva, Nakti, Bhorva, Sajoi, Kaliyavad, undar, Dudhamali, Adalwada, Kothariya, Rampur, modhva, Nalu, Pav, Raiyavan, Khokhbed, Ved, Ghada, Khokhra, lukhadiya, Pipearo, Singawali, Dhanpur (To), Simamoi, Vakasiya, Kundawada, Taramkach, Dabhava, lakhana Gojiya, Tokarva, Dungarpur (To), Nan Salai, Chari, limdi medhari, Pipariya (To), Gadvel, Andarpura, Gumli (To), udhal mahuda.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Devgadbaria constituency, which are: Kalol, Morva Hadaf, Limkheda, Garbada, Chhota Udaipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Map location of Devgadbaria:

The geographic coordinates of Devgadbaria is: 22°40’04.8"N 73°57’35.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Devgadbaria

List of candididates contesting from Devgadbaria Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai

Party: BJP

Age: 67

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 92.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 59.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.7 lakh

Candidate name: Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai

Party: AAP

Age: 43

Profession: Farming, Business And Social work

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 39.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 42.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 26.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.1 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Bhimsing Maganbhai

Party: IND

Age: 58

Profession: Farming & Civil Engineering Consulting

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 28.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Candidate name: Chauhan Samatsinh Mansukhbhai

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 60

Profession: Retd. Teacher and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 37.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 45.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 34 lakh

Total income: Rs 13718

