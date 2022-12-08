Dhandhuka Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Dhandhuka seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kalubhai Rupabhai Dabhi (BJP), Chandubhai Mansangbhai Bamroliya (AAP), Gohel Hareshkumar Arvindbhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Jiniya Pravinbhai Mohanbhai (BSP), Gorahawa Roshaniben Prithviraj (CPI(M)), Harpalsinh Jagdevsinh Chudasama (INC), Vaghela Rameshbhai Virsangbhai (IND), Ghoghari Gullammayudin Latifbhai (IND), Ashokbhai V Patel (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Tulashibhai Puranbhai Solanki (Right to Recall Party), Ravjibhai Vallabhbhai Kaliya (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 59.92% which is 2.47% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.59 Dhandhuka (ધંધુકા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Dhandhuka is part of Surendranagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Dhandhuka election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhandhuka election result or click here for compact election results of Dhandhuka and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dhandhuka go here.

Demographic profile of Dhandhuka:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.17%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,74,021 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,44,485 were male and 1,29,535 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhandhuka in 2022 is 897 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,45,475 eligible electors, of which 1,31,451 were male, 1,14,017 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,334 eligible electors, of which 1,15,974 were male, 98360 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhandhuka in 2017 was 114. In 2012, there were 100 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dhandhuka:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Gohil Rajeshkumar Harjibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Dabhi Kalubhai Rupabhai of BJP by a margin of 5,920 which was 4.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.62% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kolipatel Laljibhai Chaturbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating M M Shah of INC by a margin of 28,277 votes which was 20.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 59. Dhandhuka Assembly segment of the 9. Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai of BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dhandhuka:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dhandhuka:

Voter turnout in Dhandhuka:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.45%, while it was 64.61% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 2.47% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dhandhuka went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dhandhuka constituency:

Assembly constituency No.59. Dhandhuka comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: 1. Dhandhuka Taluka. 2. Ranpur Taluka. 3. Barwala Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dhandhuka constituency, which are: Limbdi, Botad, Gadhada (SC), Bhavnagar Rural, Dholka. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dhandhuka:

The geographic coordinates of Dhandhuka is: 22°16’10.2"N 71°59’38.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dhandhuka

List of candididates contesting from Dhandhuka Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kalubhai Rupabhai Dabhi

Party: BJP

Age: 63

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 39.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chandubhai Mansangbhai Bamroliya

Party: AAP

Age: 53

Profession: Retired Army

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 97.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 49.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 48.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Candidate name: Gohel Hareshkumar Arvindbhai

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 30

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 1.5 lakh

Candidate name: Jiniya Pravinbhai Mohanbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 38

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.7 lakh

Candidate name: Gorahawa Roshaniben Prithviraj

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 25

Profession: Social worker and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harpalsinh Jagdevsinh Chudasama

Party: INC

Age: 39

Profession: Farming & Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 41.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Vaghela Rameshbhai Virsangbhai

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Agriculture, Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 12 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ghoghari Gullammayudin Latifbhai

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture, Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashokbhai V. Patel

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 44

Profession: Transport Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 51.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 51.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tulashibhai Puranbhai Solanki

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 43

Profession: Diamond rub worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 28064

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 28064

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravjibhai Vallabhbhai Kaliya

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 32

Profession: Grocery store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 27.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

