Dhandhuka Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Dhandhuka seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kalubhai Rupabhai Dabhi (BJP), Chandubhai Mansangbhai Bamroliya (AAP), Gohel Hareshkumar Arvindbhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Jiniya Pravinbhai Mohanbhai (BSP), Gorahawa Roshaniben Prithviraj (CPI(M)), Harpalsinh Jagdevsinh Chudasama (INC), Vaghela Rameshbhai Virsangbhai (IND), Ghoghari Gullammayudin Latifbhai (IND), Ashokbhai V Patel (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Tulashibhai Puranbhai Solanki (Right to Recall Party), Ravjibhai Vallabhbhai Kaliya (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 59.92% which is 2.47% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.59 Dhandhuka (ધંધુકા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Dhandhuka is part of Surendranagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Dhandhuka election result
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhandhuka election result or click here for compact election results of Dhandhuka and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dhandhuka go here.
Demographic profile of Dhandhuka:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.17%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,74,021 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,44,485 were male and 1,29,535 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Dhandhuka in 2022 is 897 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,45,475 eligible electors, of which 1,31,451 were male, 1,14,017 female and 7 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,334 eligible electors, of which 1,15,974 were male, 98360 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Dhandhuka in 2017 was 114. In 2012, there were 100 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Dhandhuka:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Gohil Rajeshkumar Harjibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Dabhi Kalubhai Rupabhai of BJP by a margin of 5,920 which was 4.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.62% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Kolipatel Laljibhai Chaturbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating M M Shah of INC by a margin of 28,277 votes which was 20.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.07% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 59. Dhandhuka Assembly segment of the 9. Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai of BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Dhandhuka:
A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Dhandhuka:
Voter turnout in Dhandhuka:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.45%, while it was 64.61% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 2.47% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Dhandhuka went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Dhandhuka constituency:
Assembly constituency No.59. Dhandhuka comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: 1. Dhandhuka Taluka. 2. Ranpur Taluka. 3. Barwala Taluka.
A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dhandhuka constituency, which are: Limbdi, Botad, Gadhada (SC), Bhavnagar Rural, Dholka. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Dhandhuka:
The geographic coordinates of Dhandhuka is: 22°16’10.2"N 71°59’38.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dhandhuka
List of candididates contesting from Dhandhuka Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kalubhai Rupabhai Dabhi
Party: BJP
Age: 63
Profession: Farming & Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore
Liabilities: Rs 21.3 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 39.3 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh
Candidate name: Chandubhai Mansangbhai Bamroliya
Party: AAP
Age: 53
Profession: Retired Army
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 97.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 49.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 48.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh
Candidate name: Gohel Hareshkumar Arvindbhai
Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party
Age: 30
Profession: Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 1.5 lakh
Candidate name: Jiniya Pravinbhai Mohanbhai
Party: BSP
Age: 38
Profession: Advocate
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 7.7 lakh
Candidate name: Gorahawa Roshaniben Prithviraj
Party: CPI(M)
Age: 25
Profession: Social worker and Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Harpalsinh Jagdevsinh Chudasama
Party: INC
Age: 39
Profession: Farming & Job
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 41.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh
Candidate name: Vaghela Rameshbhai Virsangbhai
Party: IND
Age: 44
Profession: Agriculture, Labor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 12 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 4.8 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 12 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ghoghari Gullammayudin Latifbhai
Party: IND
Age: 50
Profession: Agriculture, Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 21.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ashokbhai V. Patel
Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party
Age: 44
Profession: Transport Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 51.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 25.6 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 51.9 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Tulashibhai Puranbhai Solanki
Party: Right to Recall Party
Age: 43
Profession: Diamond rub worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 28064
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 28064
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ravjibhai Vallabhbhai Kaliya
Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party
Age: 32
Profession: Grocery store
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 27.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
