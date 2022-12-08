Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dharampur seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rajat Thakur (BJP), Rakesh Mandhotra (AAP), Prakash Chand Bhardwaj (BSP), Chander Shekhar (INC), Chander Shekhar (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.54% which is 4.61% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.32 Dharampur (धर्मपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Dharampur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Dharampur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dharampur election result or click here for compact election results of Dharampur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dharampur go here.

Demographic profile of Dharampur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 82732 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 39926 were male and 41100 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharampur in 2022 is 1029 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 74052 eligible electors, of which 36761 were male, 37291 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 68626 eligible electors, of which 33893 were male, 34733 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharampur in 2017 was 941. In 2012, there were 1621 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dharampur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Mahender Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Chandershekhar of INC by a margin of 11,964 which was 24.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mahender Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chander Shekhar of INC by a margin of 1,041 votes which was 2.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 32. Dharampur Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dharampur:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dharampur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Dharampur are: Rajat Thakur (BJP), Rakesh Mandhotra (AAP), Prakash Chand Bhardwaj (BSP), Chander Shekhar (INC), Chander Shekhar (IND).

Voter turnout in Dharampur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.54%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.93%, while it was 70.68% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 4.61% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dharampur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dharampur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.32. Dharampur comprises of the following areas of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh: Sandhol Sub-Tehsil; Dharampur Sub-Tehsil; KCs Tanhyar & Rakhoh of Sarkaghat Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Dharampur constituency, which are: Sujanpur, Jaisinghpur, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Sarkaghat, Bhoranj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dharampur:

The geographic coordinates of Dharampur is: 31°47’18.6"N 76°42’53.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dharampur

List of candididates contesting from Dharampur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rajat Thakur

Party: BJP

Age: 45

Profession: Agriculturist, Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Rakesh Mandhotra

Party: AAP

Age: 42

Profession: Private Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 15.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 15.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Prakash Chand Bhardwaj

Party: BSP

Age: 64

Profession: Retired Govt. Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 54.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chander Shekhar

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 46 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Chander Shekhar

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 27.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dharampur election result or click here for compact election results of Dharampur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dharampur go here.

Read all the Latest News here