Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dharampur seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Arvind Chhotubhai Patel (BJP), Kamleshbhai Ghelabhai Patel (AAP), Sureshbhai Ballubhai Patel (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Ratilal Vajirbhai Thakrya (BSP), Barat Anandbhai Dubiyabhai (CPI(ML)(L)), Kishanbhai V Patel (INC), Janubhai Dhakalbhai Kakad (IND), Ganvit Kalpeshbhai Maganbhai (IND), Kalpesh Patel (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 78.32% which is -0.07% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.178 Dharampur (ધરમપુર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Valsad district of Gujarat. Dharampur is part of Valsad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Dharampur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dharampur election result or click here for compact election results of Dharampur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dharampur go here.

Demographic profile of Dharampur:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 83.92%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,51,084 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,25,269 were male and 1,25,815 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharampur in 2022 is 1004 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,26,287 eligible electors, of which 1,13,675 were male, 1,12,612 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,834 eligible electors, of which 1,03,334 were male, 1,01,500 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharampur in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 23 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dharampur:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Arvind Chhotubhai Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Ishvarbhai Dhedabhai Patel of INC by a margin of 22,246 which was 12.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.29% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Ishwarbhai Dhedabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Chaudhari Sumitraben Batukbhai of BJP by a margin of 15,298 votes which was 9.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 178. Dharampur Assembly segment of the 26. Valsad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr K C Patel of BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dharampur:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dharampur:

Voter turnout in Dharampur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.32%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.39%, while it was 79.3% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.07% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dharampur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dharampur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.178. Dharampur comprises of the following areas of Valsad district of Gujarat: 1. Dharampur Taluka. 2. Valsad Taluka (Part) Villages - Gorgam, Panchlai, Bhanji Falia, Sonwada, Tighara, Dhanori, endergota, Khajurdi, Palan, Fanaswada, Atgam, Segva, muli, ovada, Kochwada, Kalwada, Pitha, marala, Sarangpur, Kanjan Ranchhod, Thakkarwada, Kanjan Hari, Gadaria, Kaparia, Dulsad, Bhutsar, Ronvel, Bhoma Pardi, Anjlav, Rabada, Navera, Bodlai, Valandi, Vankal, ozar, Kachigam, Kakadmati, Faldhara, Kosamkuwa, Velvach, Chinchai.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dharampur constituency, which are: Valsad, Gandevi, Vansda, Kaprada, Pardi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Nashik district of Maharashtra.

Map location of Dharampur:

The geographic coordinates of Dharampur is: 20°31’40.8"N 73°14’10.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dharampur

List of candididates contesting from Dharampur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Arvind Chhotubhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 22.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kamleshbhai Ghelabhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 55

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 23.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sureshbhai Ballubhai Patel

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 45

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 70000

Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ratilal Vajirbhai Thakrya

Party: BSP

Age: 72

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 35000

Immovable assets: Rs 33 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Barat Anandbhai Dubiyabhai

Party: CPI(ML)(L)

Age: 45

Profession: Farming, Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10000

Moveable assets: Rs 55186

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kishanbhai V. Patel

Party: INC

Age: 59

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 86.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 52 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 67.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 19 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.4 lakh

Candidate name: Janubhai Dhakalbhai Kakad

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Farming itself, Carting

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 41.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 26.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ganvit Kalpeshbhai Maganbhai

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 32000

Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kalpesh Patel

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 11 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

