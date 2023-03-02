Dharmanagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Dharmanagar seat in Tripura. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Kalpana Sinha (TMP), Jadab Lal Debnath (BJP), Bimal Nath (TMC), Bijita Nath (CPM). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 83.56% which is -4.82% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.56 Dharmanagar (ধর্মনগর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and North Tripura district of Tripura. Dharmanagar is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dharmanagar election result or click here for compact election results of Dharmanagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dharmanagar go here.

Demographic profile of Dharmanagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.58%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44658 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 21,881 were male and 22,777 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharmanagar in 2023 is 1041 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 41588 eligible electors, of which 20,712 were male, 20,876 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 38617 eligible electors, of which 19,453 were male, 19,164 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharmanagar in 2018 was 62. In 2013, there were 52 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dharmanagar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Biswabandhu Sen of BJP won in this seat defeating Abhijit De of CPM by a margin of 7287 which was 19.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.83% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Biswabandhu Sen of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Amitabha Datta of CPM by a margin of 1844 votes which was 5.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.99% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 56. Dharmanagar Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dharmanagar:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dharmanagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Dharmanagar are: Kalpana Sinha (TMP), Jadab Lal Debnath (BJP), Bimal Nath (TMC), Bijita Nath (CPM).

Voter turnout in Dharmanagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.56%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.38%, while it was 91.45% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.82% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dharmanagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Dharmanagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.56. Dharmanagar comprises of the following areas of North Tripura district of Tripura: Ragna, Baruakandi and Dharmanagar Tehsils in Dharmanagar Sub- Division.

A total of Two Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Dharmanagar constituency, which are: Bagbassa, Jubarajnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Dharmanagar:

The geographic coordinates of Dharmanagar is: 24°23’21.1"N 92°08’46.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dharmanagar

List of candidates contesting from Dharmanagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Saurabh Goswami

Party: IND

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 37.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 8.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.6 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjay Chaudhury

Party: IND

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Small Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 17000

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narendu Das

Party: IND

Age: 45

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chayan Bhattacharya

Party: INC

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 35.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3.1 crore

Total income: Rs 11.4 lakh

Candidate name: Biswa Bandhu Sen

Party: BJP

Age: 69

Gender: Male

Profession: Hotel Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 9.7 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 11.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 26 lakh

Candidate name: Bibash Ranjan Das

Party: IND

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Nil

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 63.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

