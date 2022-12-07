Dhirpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.14

Ward No.14 Dhirpur (धीरपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dhirpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dhirpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Dhirpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dhirpur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dhirpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Dhirpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Neha Aggarwal (AAP), Neelam Budhiraja (BJP), Mitlesh Malik (INC).

MLA and MP of Dhirpur

Pawan Sharma of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 4. Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Dhirpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Dhirpur

According to the delimitation report, Dhirpur ward has a total population of 59,858 of which 10,544 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 17.62% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dhirpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Dhirpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Gandhi Vihar, Block F; Dheer Pur Village,; Gandhi Vihar Block-A, B, C, D, E; Gopal Nagar (Near Gopal Park), Kewal Parkkewal Park Extn. (Near Azad Pur Road); Mcd Quarter Model Town, Mohan Park Block R; Mohan Park Block M-3, M-4, K,; Naniwala Bagh Modal Town; Nirankari Colony,; Nstp Cornation Pillar Colony, Yograj Colony, Sarover Ground; Police Colony Modal Town, Block1-58; Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagarsuraj Nagar (Near Gopal Park); “Azadpur Village Near Rly Station, T-Huts Shadi Nagar;" “Azadpur Village Near Rly Station, T-Huts Shadi Nagar, Hanuman Road And Nanda Road, All Sub Numbers, Lohia Road, Gidwani Road And Acharya Kriplani Road, Block-B 1, Majlis Park Block-B;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 14. Dhirpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Neha Aggarwal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,10,83,637; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Neelam Budhiraja; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 13,90,06,846; Total liabilities: Rs 2,00,00,000.

Candidate name: Mitlesh Malik; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,52,97,207; Total liabilities: Rs 3,35,000.

