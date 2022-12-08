Dhoraji Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Dr. Mahendrabhai Padalia Of BJP Wins

Constituency No.75 Dhoraji (ધોરાજી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Rajkot district of Gujarat. Dhoraji is part of Porbandar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Dhoraji election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhoraji election result or click here for compact election results of Dhoraji and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dhoraji go here.

Demographic profile of Dhoraji:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,68,514 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,38,733 were male and 1,29,780 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhoraji in 2022 is 935 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,50,620 eligible electors, of which 1,31,352 were male, 1,19,268 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,498 eligible electors, of which 1,21,597 were male, 1,09,900 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhoraji in 2017 was 164. In 2012, there were 306 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dhoraji:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Lalit Vasoya of INC won in this seat defeating Patel Haribhai of BJP by a margin of 25,085 which was 15.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.19% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Radadiya Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Harilal Madhavjibhai of BJP by a margin of 2,943 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.46% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 75. Dhoraji Assembly segment of the 11. Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat defeating Lalit Vasoya of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dhoraji:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dhoraji:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Dhoraji are: Dr Mahendrabhai Padalia (BJP), Vipul Sakhiya (AAP), Prabhat Govind Solanki (BSP), Lalit Vasoya (INC), Sirajbhai Ababhai Khebhar (IND), Jafar Gani Pinjara (IND), Parmar Sahid (Hedli) (IND).

Voter turnout in Dhoraji:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.23%, while it was 70.86% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -6.03% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dhoraji went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dhoraji constituency:

Assembly constituency No.75. Dhoraji comprises of the following areas of Rajkot district of Gujarat: 1. Upleta Taluka . 2. Dhoraji Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dhoraji constituency, which are: Jamjodhpur, Jetpur, Junagadh, Visavadar, Manavadar, Kutiyana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dhoraji:

The geographic coordinates of Dhoraji is: 21°45’58.0"N 70°16’12.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dhoraji

List of candididates contesting from Dhoraji Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr. Mahendrabhai Padalia

Party: BJP

Age: 70

Profession: Farming & Pension

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 8.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 60.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Total income: Rs 20.6 lakh

Candidate name: Vipul Sakhiya

Party: AAP

Age: 34

Profession: Electronic Item Repairing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 56.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 27.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.3 lakh

Candidate name: Prabhat Govind Solanki

Party: BSP

Age: 37

Profession: Construction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lalit Vasoya

Party: INC

Age: 60

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 13.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sirajbhai Ababhai Khebhar

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Farm Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jafar Gani Pinjara

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 41000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 41000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Sahid (Hedli)

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 41000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 41000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

