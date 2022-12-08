Dhrangadhra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Dhrangadhra seat in Gujarat. A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Prakashbhai Parsotambhai Varmora (BJP), Vaghjibhai Karshanbhai Kaila (AAP), Samrat Jayraj Prabhubhai (BSP), Gunjariya Chhatrasinh Shankarbhai (INC), Makwana Shantilal Pamabhai (IND), Surela Laljibhai Khodabhai (IND), Parmar Rajuben Ravindrabhai (IND), Parmar Kanjibhai Govindbhai (IND), Makwana Govindbhai Lalabhai (IND), Vijaykumar Dilipbhai Chavda (IND), Chauhan Jerambhai Govindbhai (IND), Bobda Nazirhusen Gulabbhai (IND), Makwana Ukabhai Amrabhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67.48% which is -2.56% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.64 Dhrangadhra (ધ્રાંગધ્રા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Surendranagar district of Gujarat. Dhrangadhra is part of Surendranagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Dhrangadhra election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhrangadhra election result or click here for compact election results of Dhrangadhra and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dhrangadhra go here.

Demographic profile of Dhrangadhra:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.36%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,09,004 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,61,067 were male and 1,47,931 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhrangadhra in 2022 is 918 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,76,771 eligible electors, of which 1,45,796 were male, 1,30,975 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,43,687 eligible electors, of which 1,29,162 were male, 1,14,525 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhrangadhra in 2017 was 185. In 2012, there were 303 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dhrangadhra:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Parsotam Ukabhai Sabariya of INC won in this seat defeating Sonagra Jerambhai Dhanjibhai of BJP by a margin of 13,916 which was 7.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kavadiya Jayantibhai Ramjibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Jayeshbhai Harilal of INC by a margin of 17,403 votes which was 9.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 64. Dhrangadhra Assembly segment of the 9. Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai of BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dhrangadhra:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dhrangadhra:

Voter turnout in Dhrangadhra:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.04%, while it was 75.53% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.56% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dhrangadhra went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dhrangadhra constituency:

Assembly constituency No.64. Dhrangadhra comprises of the following areas of Surendranagar district of Gujarat: 1. Dhrangadhra Taluka. 2. Halvad Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dhrangadhra constituency, which are: Morbi, Dasada (SC), Wadhwan, Chotila, Wankaner, Tankara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dhrangadhra:

The geographic coordinates of Dhrangadhra is: 22°59’22.9"N 71°20’30.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dhrangadhra

List of candididates contesting from Dhrangadhra Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Prakashbhai Parsotambhai Varmora

Party: BJP

Age: 48

Profession: Salaried & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 31.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.9 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 13 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 18.4 crore

Total income: Rs 52.8 lakh

Candidate name: Vaghjibhai Karshanbhai Kaila

Party: AAP

Age: 51

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 56.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 46 lakh

Total income: Rs 38060

Candidate name: Samrat Jayraj Prabhubhai

Party: BSP

Age: 39

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gunjariya Chhatrasinh Shankarbhai

Party: INC

Age: 44

Profession: Farming And Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 6

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 47.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 46.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Makwana Shantilal Pamabhai

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16700

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16700

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Surela Laljibhai Khodabhai

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 85.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 80.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Rajuben Ravindrabhai

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Asha Worker (Service)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Kanjibhai Govindbhai

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Ex Army Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Makwana Govindbhai Lalabhai

Party: IND

Age: 59

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vijaykumar Dilipbhai Chavda

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chauhan Jerambhai Govindbhai

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bobda Nazirhusen Gulabbhai

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Cold Water Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 74000

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Makwana Ukabhai Amrabhai

Party: IND

Age: 60

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

