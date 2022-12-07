Dilshad Colony ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.217

Ward No.217 Dilshad Colony (द‍िलशाद कालोनी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Shahdara Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dilshad Colony went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dilshad Colony corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Dilshad Colony ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dilshad Colony was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dilshad Colony candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Dilshad Colony ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Preeti (AAP), Sunrika Sharma (BJP), Promila Singh (BSP), Santosh (INC), Alka Malhotra (IND).

MLA and MP of Dilshad Colony

Ram Niwas Goel of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 62. Shahdara Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Dilshad Colony is a part.

Demographic profile of Dilshad Colony

According to the delimitation report, Dilshad Colony ward has a total population of 76,598 of which 10,854 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.17% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dilshad Colony ward

The following areas are covered under the Dilshad Colony ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dilshad Garden, Block - A, Including Pry School, Park And Shops,; Dilshad Garden, Block - B, Including Children Park, Garage, School,; Dilshad Garden, Block - R; Dilshad Garden, L.I.C Colony, Block -A To Block - I, Q; Dilshad Garden, Pocket - E; Dilshad Garden, Pocket -H, Including School, Park; Dr. Rajendra Prasad Camp, Dilshad Garden; Kalander Colony - Dilshad Garden; “(A) Raj Market G-Block, Meena Bazar, (B) Guru Balmiki Ashram Shiv Mandir, Sulabh Complex, Pusta, (C) Gurudwara, Market, E And F Block, Mcd Store, Gurudwara Road Jama Masjid, T Huts Govt School Sulabh Complex F-Block, Jj Colony Seemapuri Block-A, Jj Colony Seemapuri Block-B,, Jj Colony Seemapuri Block-J, Encluding Dispensary, Barat Ghar Tb Center, Shiv Mandir Sodan Gali, Market Road Jama Masjid, B- Block, F-Block;" Dilshad Garden Pocket - M Janta Flats; Dilshad Garden Pocket - N Janta Flats Block No. 1-36; “Dilshad Garden Pocket -I Flats, Including Gauri Shankar Temple, Csc Shaps 1-26, Dda Office And Park In This Area.;" Dilshad Garden Pocket J, K; Dilshad Garden Pocket-L Janta Flats; Dilshad Garden Pocket-S-G Lig Flats Block No. 1-68; Dlf Colony Block-C,; Dlf Colony Block-F; Dlf Colony, Block-J,; Dlf Colony Block-G,; Jj Colony Seemapuri Block-A; Jj Colony Seemapuri Block-B,; Jj Colony Seemapuri Block-C, D, G; Jj Colony Seemapuri Block-F, E; Jj Colony Seemapuri Block-H,; “Jj Colony Seemapuri Block-J, Encluding Dispensary, Barat Ghar Tb Center;" Sunlight Colony, Dhaloo Shamshan Ghat, Communty Center, Meena Bazar Masjid.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 217. Dilshad Colony ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Preeti; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 3; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 7,28,02,785; Total liabilities: Rs 1,20,000.

Candidate name: Sunrika Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,05,77,552; Total liabilities: Rs 1,41,082.

Candidate name: Promila Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,44,47,984; Total liabilities: Rs 62,50,000.

Candidate name: Santosh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 23,63,836; Total liabilities: Rs 2,17,660.

Candidate name: Alka Malhotra; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 22,13,171; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

