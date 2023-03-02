Dimapur-II Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Dimapur-II seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Kewekhape Therie (INC), H. Tovihoto Ayemi (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.36% which is 1.16% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.2 Dimapur-II is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Dimapur district of Nagaland. Dimapur-II is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Dimapur-II election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dimapur-II election result or click here for compact election results of Dimapur-II and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dimapur-II go here.

Demographic profile of Dimapur-II:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 58073 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 28,772 were male and 29,301 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dimapur-II in 2023 is 1018 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 52179 eligible electors, of which 26,371 were male, 25,808 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 46518 eligible electors, of which 24,272 were male, 22,246 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dimapur-II in 2018 was 336. In 2013, there were 235 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dimapur-II:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Moatoshi Longkumer of NPF won in this seat defeating Supulebten of NDPP by a margin of 6939 which was 17.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 56.27% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S I Jamir of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Savi Liegise of IND by a margin of 1615 votes which was 4.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 2. Dimapur-II Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dimapur-II:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dimapur-II:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Dimapur-II are: Kewekhape Therie (INC), H. Tovihoto Ayemi (BJP).

Voter turnout in Dimapur-II:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.36%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 74.2%, while it was 80.26% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.16% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dimapur-II went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Dimapur-II constituency:

Assembly constituency No.2. Dimapur-II comprises of the following areas of Dimapur district of Nagaland: Ward Nos. 3 to 5 of Dimapur Town; and Sangtam Tilla, Signal Sema, Signal Angami, Uriya Bengali, Nagarjan, Duncan, Kachali Goan, Lengrijan, Naga New Modern, Rangapahar and Thaikhu villages of Dimapur circle in Dimapur sub-division.

A total of Two Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Dimapur-II constituency, which are: Dimapur-I, Dimapur-III. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Karbi Anglong District of Assam.

Map location of Dimapur-II:

The geographic coordinates of Dimapur-II is: 25°51’47.9"N 93°42’17.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dimapur-II

List of candidates contesting from Dimapur-II Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Y. Vikheho AwomiParty: LJPRVAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 8.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 44.9 lakh

Candidate name: S. Amento ChishiParty: INCAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: Worker, Self EmployedEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 59.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Moatoshi LongkumerParty: NDPPAge: 65Gender: MaleProfession: Politician, MLA in 13th NLAEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 19.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 78760

