Dimapur-III Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Dimapur-III seat in Nagaland. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Y. Vikheho Awomi (LJPRV), S. Amento Chishi (INC), Moatoshi Longkumer (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 82.1% which is 0.93% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.3 Dimapur-III is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Dimapur district of Nagaland. Dimapur-III is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Dimapur-III election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dimapur-III election result or click here for compact election results of Dimapur-III and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dimapur-III go here.

Demographic profile of Dimapur-III:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 37719 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,674 were male and 19,045 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dimapur-III in 2023 is 1020 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 33223 eligible electors, of which 16,742 were male, 16,481 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 27744 eligible electors, of which 14,161 were male, 13,583 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dimapur-III in 2018 was 256. In 2013, there were 133 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dimapur-III:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Azheto Zhimomi of NPF won in this seat defeating Tokheho of NDPP by a margin of 2138 which was 7.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 48.4% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Tokheho of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Azheto of NPF by a margin of 2031 votes which was 8.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 3. Dimapur-III Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dimapur-III:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dimapur-III:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Dimapur-III are: Y. Vikheho Awomi (LJPRV), S. Amento Chishi (INC), Moatoshi Longkumer (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Dimapur-III:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.1%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.17%, while it was 86.75% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.93% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dimapur-III went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Dimapur-III constituency:

Assembly constituency No.3. Dimapur-III comprises of the following areas of Dimapur district of Nagaland: Purna Bazar, Tolovi, Bamunpukhuri, Kusiabill, Samaguri, Dobagaong, Naharbari, Phaipijarg, Podumpukhuri, Eralibill, Darogajan (Pharagong), Singrijan, Khopanulla, Amaluma, Desagophu, Dhansiripar, Ganeshnagar, Doyapur, Manglumukh and Hazadisha villages of Dimapur circle in Dimapur sub-division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Dimapur-III constituency, which are: Dimapur-I, Dimapur-II, Ghaspani-I, Tenning. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Karbi Anglong District of Assam.

Map location of Dimapur-III:

The geographic coordinates of Dimapur-III is: 25°44’42.0"N 93°37’52.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dimapur-III

List of candidates contesting from Dimapur-III Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vetetso LasuhParty: INCAge: 72Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: IlliterateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lun TungnungParty: INDAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: Consultant, Social Worker & EntrepreneurEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1 croreTotal income: Rs 54.3 lakh

Candidate name: Kahuto Chishi SumiParty: INDAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: FarmerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 33.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hekani JakhaluParty: NDPPAge: 48Gender: FemaleProfession: Social ActivistEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 42 lakhTotal income: Rs 35.4 lakh

Candidate name: Azheto ZhimomiParty: LJPRVAge: 67Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

