'Do Something Different and...': Kejriwal's Last-Ditch Attempt To Woo Gujarat Voters in Second Phase

As Gujarat goes for second phase of polls across 93 seats, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal makes a last-ditch attempt to woo voters. In a tweet, on Monday, Kejriwal requested the people of Gujarat to “do something different".

In a tweet on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal said: “In the second phase, voting is being held on 93 seats in Gujarat today. My appeal to all the voters — This election is the election of new hopes and aspirations of Gujarat. It is a great opportunity that has come after decades. Looking towards the future, do come by voting for the progress of Gujarat, this time come by doing something different and wonderful."

दूसरे चरण में आज गुजरात की 93 सीटों पर मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील-ये चुनाव गुजरात की नई उम्मीदों और आकांक्षाओं का चुनाव है। दशकों बाद आया एक बहुत बड़ा मौक़ा है। भविष्य की तरफ़ देखते हुए गुजरात की उन्नति का वोट ज़रूर देकर आएँ, इस बार कुछ अलग और अद्भुत करके आएँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2022

Like Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, appealed to the people to vote in large numbers in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly polls and also in several by-polls across the country on Monday.

Voting began in 93 Assembly seats across 14 central and northern districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the state polls on Monday. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates.

In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 seats while the saffron party got 14.

The high-voltage campaigning by different parties for the second phase of polls ended on Saturday evening.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded. The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats.

