Dwarka-A Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.121

Ward No.121 Dwarka-A (द्वारका-ए) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Matiala Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dwarka-A went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dwarka-A corporator.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dwarka-A was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dwarka-A candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Dwarka-A ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shalini Singh (AAP), Ram Niwas (BJP), Manoj Kumar (BSP), Manoj Kumar Gupta (INC), Kanihya (IND), Kumkum (IND).

MLA and MP of Dwarka-A

Gulab Singh of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 34. Matiala Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Dwarka-A is a part.

Demographic profile of Dwarka-A

According to the delimitation report, Dwarka-A ward has a total population of 73,208 of which 6,039 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.25% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dwarka-A ward

The following areas are covered under the Dwarka-A ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bhart Aptt. Engineer Appt. Belur Aptt, Manokamna Aptt. Sec-18-B Dwarka; Bsf Flat Dwarka Sec 16 B Pkt I; Dwarka Kak. Vill And Dwk Sec 16 B Pkt B Janta Dda Flats, Lig Flats Sec 16 B; Dwarka, Sec 16 C, 18 B Dda Mig / Pink Aptt; Dwarka, Abhiyan Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Ashirwad Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Ashoka Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Attulay Aptt. Sec 18 B; Dwarka, Bharat Jagriti Aptt. Sec 12; “Dwarka, Crpf Flats Jyoti Kunj Pkt 2 Sec 16 B, Dwarka Dp Flat Sec 16 A, B Pkt 1, Dwarka Jyoti Kunj Crpf Complex Sec 16 B Pkt Ii;" Dwarka, Dda Flats / Dwarkdish Sec 12 Pkt 2; “Dwarka, Dda Plots, Shyam Apptt., Pragati Apptt., Raman Apptt, Sec 12 A;" Dwarka, Goldan Hight Aptt., Bal Bharti School; Dwarka, Gongoteri Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Indrprath Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Ircon Aptt. Sec 18; Dwarka, Ishwari Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Km Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Maha. Saini Aptt., Kanak Durga Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Navsanjivan Aptt, Sec 12; Dwarka, New Aarohi Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Park View Aptt.Sec 12; Dwarka, Platinum Aptt. Sec 18 B Dda; Dwarka, Rose Aptt. Dda Lig Sec 18 B; Dwarka, Sahyadri Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Shivam Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Shri Awas Sec 18 B; Dwarka, Shri Hari Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Subham Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Sunny Valley Aptt. Sec 12, Shivani Enclave Apt; Dwarka, Suryodya Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Upkari Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Veer Awas Sec 18, Dwarka, Vijay Vir Awas Sec 18; Dwarka, Vidyudt Aptt. Sec 12; Dwarka, Vimal Aptt. Sec 12; “Dwarka, Vrindwan Aptt. Sec 12, Dwarka;" Dwarka Ayudh Vihar Sec-13; Dwarka Dja Aptt. Sec 13; Dwarka Dp Flat Sec 16 A, B Pkt 1, Dwarka Jyoti Kunj Crpf Complex Sec 16 B Pkt Ii; Dwarka Kashav Kunj Aptt. Sec 17 Pepal App. E, Pkt B Iii Dda Flat, Pkt A-2, Pkt C-8; Dwarka Maha Bhadra Kali Aptt. Sec 13 P Vi.; Dwarka Metro View Aptt. Sec 16 B; Dwarka Netaji Subash Aptt. Sec 13 Pkt-I, Dwarka Nlu, J Academy, Ipb, Mall; Dwarka Sec 13 Pkt I Dda Flat, Netaji Subgasg Aptt. Dda P I Sec 13; Dwarka Sec 17 Sarvhit App.; “Dwarka Sec 3 Phase 2, 1, Block D, Dwarka Sec 3 Phase 3;" Dwarka, Nagaland Staff Qtr.White Rose Aptt; Dwarka, Sec 12 Pkt 5, 6, 7; Aakriti Aptt. And A Block Of Deen Aptt.; Anant C, G, H, S Aptt. Sociaty New Anamika Panch Sheel Block B, C, D; Antriksh Aptt. N.K. Bagrodia Public School; Apoorva, Apptt, Sec-5, Dwarka; Ashwaryam Apptt.; Badrz Nath Apptt.; Bank Apartment; Bhawal Pur Aptt.Sector 4; Chankya Apartment; D.D.A Sfs Flats Pocket-1 Sector-5; D.P.S Apptt, Sanehar Vihar Apptt. Sec-4 Dwarka; Dakshinayan Apartment; Defence Officer C Block And United Aptt; Dhaula Dhar Apptt, Sec-5, Dwarka; “Dwarka, Pwd Qtr, , Aastha Kunj Aptt, Balaji Aptt, Exta Apartment. Sec 3;" Eden Tower Apptt, Sec-5, Dwarka; Gani Nath Nikunj Society; Green Heavens; Harmony Aptt.; Hind Aptt. Plot No. 12 Sector-5; Hum Sab Apptt. Sector 4; I S Patika Aptt A, E, F, G Sec-4; J.D.M Aptt. Sector-5 Dwarka; J.E.S Apartment Sec-4 Dwarka; Jai Maa Apartment Sec-6, Dwarka; Jawahar Lal Aptt.; Jay Bharat Aptt.; Kailash Aptt.; Kalyani Aptt.; Katyani Apptt. S, F, S, D.D.A Flats Pocket-1 Sec-5, Dwarka; Kendriya Vidhalaya Himachal Aptt. Sector 5 Dwarka; Lovely Aptt.; Management Apptt. Sec-5, Dwarka; “Mass Aptt., Jd Estate Sec. 10 Dwarka, Mansarowar Aptt.;" Matiala Village, Khusi Ram Park, Guru Hari Kishan Nagar, Nanhe Park; Moden Convent School Rajasthan Aptt. E, F, G Block; Mothers Aptt.; Naveen Aptt. Sector-5 Dwarka Plot No. 13; Neelanchal Aptt.; New Priyadarshani Aptt.; New Jyoti Aptt; Om Sayam Sarv Satyam Apptt.; P.N.B Apartment, Omiya Aptt. Sec 4 Plot No. 11; Paarijaat Aptt., Jinwani Public School; Palam Aptt And Jhhelam Aptt.; Panchsheel Apptt, Sec -10, Dwarka; Rajasthani Aptt. A, B, C, D Block; Ratnakar Apartment; Saheta Aptt. A B Block; Sanghmitra Apartment; Shakti Aptt; Shri Krishna Aptt.; Shri Ram Aptt. And Defence Aptt.; South Delhi Aptt.; Vinika Nand Aptt.; Mahavir Enclave, Isolated Pkt-16 Sec-13; Mahavir Enclave, Sect-3 Pkt-16.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 121. Dwarka-A ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shalini Singh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 3; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,02,10,245; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ram Niwas; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,78,49,735; Total liabilities: Rs 3,00,00,000.

Candidate name: Manoj Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 70,68,394; Total liabilities: Rs 16,00,000.

Candidate name: Manoj Kumar Gupta; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 53,50,000; Total liabilities: Rs 3,50,000.

Candidate name: Kanihya; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 34,97,556; Total liabilities: Rs 90,000.

Candidate name: Kumkum; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,63,41,221; Total liabilities: Rs 94,17,006.

