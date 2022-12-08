Dwarka Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Dwarka seat in Gujarat. A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Pabubha Virambha Manek (BJP), Lakhmanbhai Boghabhai Nakum (AAP), Hathal Chandrasinh Sadurbha (BSP), Parmani Kishankumar Himantlal (Garvi Gujarat Party), Madam Nathabhai Fogabhai (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Ahir Mulubhai Ranmalbhai Kandoriya (INC), Bhagvanji H Thobhani (IND), Nagash Karashanbhai Jeshabhai (IND), Devendra Fogabha Manek (IND), Ghediya Amit Jagdishbhai (IND), Kishor Khimabhai Chavada (IND), Asharafmiya Sidikmiya Kadri (IND), Hamir Dadu Der (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 61.06% which is 1.78% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.82 Dwarka (દ્વારકા) (Dvarka) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat. Dwarka is part of Jamnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Dwarka election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dwarka election result or click here for compact election results of Dwarka and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dwarka go here.

Demographic profile of Dwarka:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.35%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,654 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,51,292 were male and 1,41,355 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dwarka in 2022 is 934 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,62,232 eligible electors, of which 1,36,853 were male, 1,25,374 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,030 eligible electors, of which 1,18,045 were male, 1,05,985 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dwarka in 2017 was 102. In 2012, there were 324 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dwarka:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Pabubha Virambha Manek of BJP won in this seat defeating Ahir Meraman Markhi of INC by a margin of 5,739 which was 3.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pabubha Virambha Manek of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ahir Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of INC by a margin of 5,616 votes which was 3.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 82. Dwarka Assembly segment of the 12. Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat defeating Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dwarka:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dwarka:

Voter turnout in Dwarka:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.06%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.28%, while it was 66.23% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 1.78% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dwarka went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dwarka constituency:

Assembly constituency No.82. Dwarka comprises of the following areas of Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat: 1. Kalyanpur Taluka. 2. okhamandal Taluka.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dwarka constituency, which are: Khambhalia, Porbandar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dwarka:

The geographic coordinates of Dwarka is: 22°07’21.7"N 69°15’54.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dwarka

List of candididates contesting from Dwarka Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Pabubha Virambha Manek

Party: BJP

Age: 66

Profession: Proprietor Indian Road Lines

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 115.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 29 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 86.6 crore

Total income: Rs 5.6 crore

Candidate name: Lakhmanbhai Boghabhai Nakum

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Hathal Chandrasinh Sadurbha

Party: BSP

Age: 37

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmani Kishankumar Himantlal

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 30

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 67000

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Madam Nathabhai Fogabhai

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 52

Profession: Ex. Army Security Supervisor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 69.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ahir Mulubhai Ranmalbhai Kandoriya

Party: INC

Age: 64

Profession: Farming & Land Developers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 88.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 19.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 69.5 crore

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: Bhagvanji H. Thobhani

Party: IND

Age: 56

Profession: Tanti Newspaper

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: Nagash Karashanbhai Jeshabhai

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 24.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Devendra Fogabha Manek

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 31227

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ghediya Amit Jagdishbhai

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Advocacy

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kishor Khimabhai Chavada

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 33000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Asharafmiya Sidikmiya Kadri

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 32.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hamir Dadu Der

Party: SP

Age: 35

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20000

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

