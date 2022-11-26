Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Chief JP Nadda to Launch Party's 'Ghoshna Patra' in Gandhinagar, Amit Shah & Yogi to Campaign in Gujarat

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 07:38 IST
New Delhi, India
Election 2022 LIVE Updates: As Gujarat Assembly polls near, BJP’s star campaigners have a packed day in the poll-bound state. BJP President JP Nadda will release the party’s ‘Ghoshna Patra’ in Gandhinagar today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold public meetings today at four places in Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Ahmedabad districts. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too will join the Read More
If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in a “double-engine sarkar”, then its first-time contestant and face of Patel agitation Hardik takes it a step ahead — “the need for a triple-engine sarkar”. “Not just at the state or the Centre, even at the grassroots level such as constituencies, voters should repose their faith in the BJP to get benefits of development,” Hardik Patel said, in an exclusive interview with News18. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat is all about deciding the state’s destiny for the next 25 years.
Addressing a poll rally in Palanpur town of Banaskantha district in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, Modi said though many developmental works have been carried out so far by the ruling BJP in Gujarat and the Centre, time has come to take a “giant leap”.
Union home minister Amit Shah has claimed that BJP will win the coming Gujarat elections by a record margin, surpassing its previous best performances – both in terms of seats and vote share. “We shall break all our past records and and return to office once again with a thumping majority,” Shah told TOI in an interview.
Addressing a rally in Mahudha town of Kheda district in support of BJP candidates ahead of the next month’s Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged, “During the Congress rule in Gujarat (before 1995), communal riots were rampant. Congress used to incite people of different communities and castes to fight against each other. Through such riots, Congress had strengthened its vote bank and did injustice to a large section of the society.”
Meanwhile, the opposition has continued the slam the ruling BJP over unemployment in the country. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed a rally in Ahmedabad where he claimed that Inflation & joblessness have worsened in Gujarat. If the govt changes here this time, then the entire country will be benefitted.
Out of the total 788 candidates contesting for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections, 167 candidates have criminal cases against them, with 100 of them facing serious charges like murder and rape, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Thursday.
A total 21 per cent of the candidates in fray have criminal cases against them, while 13 per cent are facing serious charges.
In terms of political parties, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting 88 seats tops this list with 36 per cent of its candidates having a criminal background, with 33 per cent faces serious charges. It’s number of candidates with criminal background stand at 32. This is followed by Congress, at 35 per cent and the BJP whose criminal cases candidates are at 16 per cent.
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
The BJP will return to power in Himachal Pradesh with full majority, the party’s state chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma has claimed and termed the Congress’ allegations of a possible horse-trading “baseless”.
He claimed the Congress leaders are aware that they would face a big defeat and are therefore trying to divert people’s attention by talking about EVMs and horse-trading.
“The BJP will form government with full majority and does not need MLAs from any other party,” he added.
The high-stakes polls to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held on November 12. The counting of votes is on December 8.
MCD Elections 2022
The State Election Commission has prepared a list of 3,356 critical booths at 492 locations ahead of civic polls in the national capital on the basis of inputs from Delhi Police and district election officers, officials said on Friday.
The State Election Commission, Delhi, also said it was making multi-layered security arrangements at the polling stations. As an additional precaution, it is also considering webcasting facilities at most of the critical booths.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided 78 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to Delhi Police to be deployed in two phases, it said. Besides, 45,000 police personnel and 4,000 Delhi Home Guards will also be deployed on poll day, the commission said.
The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.
