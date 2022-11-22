CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Election 2022 LIVE Updates: After One-Sided Show By BJP, Rahul Gandhi Addresses A Rally In Gujarat; BJP plans Mega campaign in Delhi on Nov 27

Election 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi, who is on a campaign blitz in the state, addressed three rallies on Monday in Surendranagar, Bharuch, and Navsari.

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 07:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Election 2022 Live Updates: After the Bharatiya Janata Party almost carried out a one-sided political carpet-bombing bombing in Gujarat with its heavyweight leaders leading from front, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a crowd in the state for the first time on Monday. On the other hand, AAP and BJP, too, have locked horns over the upcoming MCD polls with blaming that BJP has no plan in place if they win the polls.

polls.

The race for the Gujarat Assembly elections is ramping up as the date draws closer with the BJP, AAP and Congress all intensifying their campaigning efforts in the state. Prime Minister Modi, who is on a campaign blitz in the state, addressed three rallies on Monday in Surendranagar, Bharuch, and Navsari. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a detour from his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to campaign in Gujarat and addressed rallies in Mahuva (Surat) and Rajkot on Monday. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also be in the state and take part in a roadshow in Amreli.

