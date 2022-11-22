Election 2022 LIVE Updates: After One-Sided Show By BJP, Rahul Gandhi Addresses A Rally In Gujarat; BJP plans Mega campaign in Delhi on Nov 27

Read more

The race for the Gujarat Assembly elections is ramping up as the date draws closer with the BJP, AAP and Congress all intensifying their campaigning efforts in the state. Prime Minister Modi, who is on a campaign blitz in the state, addressed three rallies on Monday in Surendranagar, Bharuch, and Navsari. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a detour from his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to campaign in Gujarat and addressed rallies in Mahuva (Surat) and Rajkot on Monday. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also be in the state and take part in a roadshow in Amreli.

