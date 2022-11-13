Election News LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh Records 72.72% Voter Turnout; AAP Announces 2nd List for Delhi MCD Polls

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 13, 2022, 07:47 IST
New Delhi, India
Election News LIVE Updates: The high octane Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, which went to polls on Saturday, saw a 72.72% voter turnout as per data on Saturday night. The assembly poll is a crucial test for the BJP which is hoping to beat precedent and return to power while the Congress has urged voters to go by tradition of voting out the incumbent. Read More
The political temperature in poll-bound Gujarat is rising with the Congress now resorting to abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not responding directly to any such commentary about him, the prime minister remained unfazed. In an election pitch, kilometres away in Telangana on Saturday, he said he had a high “God-given” threshold for abuses thrown at him as they got “processed and converted to nutrition” and “positive energy”.
Earlier in the day, a video went viral in which senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry is heard saying the grand old party will show Prime Minister Narendra Modi his “aukat” (place), in reference to a poll promise of renaming of Narendra Modi Stadium to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium mentioned in the party manifesto. “Modi cannot be compared to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” Mistry said on launching the manifesto.
Nearly 80 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the second-phase Haryana panchayat elections in nine districts on Saturday, according to data compiled by the State Election Commission. The polling was held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches and 25,655 panches in 57 blocks of Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat districts.
The voting began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. Men, women, and the elderly queued up at polling booths in these districts to cast their votes.
In Karnal, there was a report of two rival groups clashing at Fatehgarh village in Nissing block and three persons sustained injuries in the incident. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
In Ambala, there was a scuffle between two groups in the village of Jansua after one of the groups objected to the casting of a vote by a person. One person was injured in the scuffle and he was admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala City. Police said they were investigating the matter.
In Rohtak, there was a report of a brawl between two warring groups in Gharauthi village. There was another report of a scuffle between two groups at Kasauli village in Rewari district.
Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), and the party’s national president J P Nadda are among the 40 star campaigners for the polls. The lists, submitted to the Election Commission, also includes many other Union ministers and state party leaders. With the EC capping the expenditure by candidates during the campaign, rules allow the expenses incurred on the stump by these star campaigners to be borne by their party and not the local contestants.
The Delhi BJP on Saturday issued its first list of 232 candidates for election to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) next month, the party said in a statement. The remaining 18 candidates will be announced later. The names of 232 candidates were announced after the approval of party national president J P Nadda, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.
The Congress party released the election manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections with 11 commitments which include waiving the farmers’ loan up to Rs 3 lakh and implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state. “As Rahul Gandhi told us that people should be asked what should be there in the manifesto, they have been asked and over six lakhs people have come forward for this,” Gehlot said.
With winter slowly turning bitter in Himachal Pradesh, poll officials faced the daunting task of reaching out to the farthest possible locations in the snow-clad regions of the state to ensure voters could take part in the assembly elections on Saturday.
However, poll officials came out with flying colours as they managed to set up world’s highest polling booth in the Tashigang village of Lahaul and Spiti, a place where the voting process seemed like a major democratic festival. Termed as the model election booth, the polling station saw its staff dressed up traditional attires.
Some specialties of the polling booth included self help groups and food stalls with traditional food set up by local officials. A feature that stood out about this polling booth, was that it was set up a height of 15,256 feet with less than zero temperatures. “At times people felt an oxygen drop, so we ensured that polling turns into some kind of festivity,’’ said polling official Abhishek Verma. READ MORE
Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Saturday ruled out the possibility of contesting elections himself, but reiterated his pledge to build a “better alternative” for his home state of Bihar.
Addressing a press conference, he also lambasted JD(U) leaders for alleging that he was a “dhandhebaaz” (trader) with little political acumen, and challenged them to ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “why he had me put up at his residence for two years”.
The Congress on Saturday complained to the Election Commission against carrying of EVMs in private vehicles which is in violation of the rules.
In a complaint to the Chief Election Officer, Himachal, the Legal and Human Rights Department of the state Congress said the EVM machines have been seen to be carried to their stations (strong rooms) in unauthorised private vehicles.
Terming it an “utterly unfortunate incident” in his Vidhan Sabha constituency, Rampur, Congress legal cell working chairman Pranay Pratap Singh said that as per the protocol, the vehicles hired to carry such machines to the strong rooms are to be requisitioned beforehand by the Election Commission or the returning officers.
“But in the case in hand, the machines were transferred in a private vehicle which had no prior authorisation or requisition from either the Returning Officer or the Election Commission,” said Singh on the car in question, as per PTI.
The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases.
The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 104. The Congress had last Friday released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections.
On Thursday, it came out with another list with 46 names. The party released a list of seven candidates on Friday but one was a replacement for the earlier announced candidate.
Among the candidates named in the fourth list are Malubhai Kandoria from Dwarka, Mansinh Dodiya from Talala and Jaykantbhai Patel from Bharuch. (PTI)
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced its final list of 117 candidates for the December 4 polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had declared its first list on Friday for the 250-member House.
The party, in a statement, said “people’s choice has become the party’s voice” with old party workers getting precedence in the second list of candidates after emerging at the top of all surveys. (PTI)
The high octane Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, which went to polls on Saturday, saw a 72.72% voter turnout as per data on Saturday night.
Voting started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. While it had a slow start, with only 5% polling in the first hour, it slowly picked up pace over the afternoon.
It notched up to 37.19 percent by 1 pm and till 3 pm, the state recorded a 55.65 per cent turnout.
The highest polling of 62.75 per cent was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti district, followed by 60.38 per cent in Sirmour and 58.9 per cent in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.
BJP President J P Nadda cast his vote and said that he was confident that the BJP would win and Jairam Thakur would be CM again.
State Congress Chief Pratibha Singh said that the party is confident of winning 40-45 seats, as per ANI. 5.02% voter turnout was recorded until 9:00 am. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Twitter urged voters to turn up in large numbers for the ‘festival of democracy’. He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi in a tweet greeted young voters and asked voters to register a new record.
MCD Election 2022
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its second list of 117 candidates for the December 4 polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The party had declared its first list of 134 candidates on Friday for the 250-member house. It also announced its list of 30 star campaigners. The list includes names of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, who recently quit as minister amid a row over attending a religious conversion event, and former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh.
The Delhi BJP on Saturday as well issued its first list of 232 candidates. The remaining 18 candidates will be announced later, the party said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had dared the BJP to tell the public about five things that they have done in the civic body in the last 15 years.
Meanwhile, after the list was announced on Friday, the BJP attacked AAP over the inclusion of MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam as a star campaigner for the MCD polls. The saffron party accused AAP of taking an “anti-Hindu” stand.
Gautam had resigned last month from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government after courting controversy over attending a religious conversion programme in which Hindu deities were allegedly insulted.
The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.
Gujarat Election 2022
The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases. The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 104. The Congress had last Friday released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections.
Among the candidates named in the fourth list are Malubhai Kandoria from Dwarka, Mansinh Dodiya from Talala and Jaykantbhai Patel from Bharuch.
The party also released the election manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Saturday with 11 commitments which include waiving the farmers’ loan up to Rs 3 lakh and implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced candidates for six more seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections. With this, the ruling party has announced the names of candidates for all 89 seats, out of the total 182, that will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phase elections. Overall, the BJP has so far named candidates for 166 Assembly segments as it had issued the first list of 160 candidates on November 9.
Meanwhile, the AAP, which is also trying to establish a stronghold in the state, released its 15th list of 3 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The party has fielded Mahindra Rajput from Sidhpur, Lalji Parmar from Sidhpur and Mahendra Patil from Udhana.
Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
