Gujarat Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Back on Campaign Trail, to Address 4 Rallies Today; BJP 'Failed' MCD Duties, Says Sisodia

Speaking at an election rally in the tribal-dominated Dahod town of central Gujarat, Modi asked why the Congress did not support Murmu in the presidential election if the opposition party was so concerned about adivasis. He hit out at the party, stating that the “Congress model” meant nepotism, casteism, sectarianism and vote bank politics at a rally in Mehsana. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also in Gujarat, attacked the Congress, saying Rahul Gandhi’s gesture of taking along activist Medha Patkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra is the “biggest insult” meted out to Gujarat’s people by the Opposition party.

The PM on Wednesday said he hoped that Gujarat will witness a record voter turnout in the upcoming state polls, particularly among the youth and first-time voters. Modi’s remarks came after Jam Saheb Shatrushalya Singhji, scion of the Jamnagar royal family, cast his vote at his residence in the presence of the deputy collector and other election officials on Monday.

As the battle of the Gujarat elections heats up, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also ramped up campaigning in the state. AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday used an analogy from the 1975 film to compare Gabbar’s terror with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s effect on corrupt people in poll-bound Gujarat.

“There’s a dialogue in the movie Sholay – ‘So ja beta warna Gabbar aa jayega’. Today, when any corrupt man cries within miles of Gujarat, his mother tells him, ‘So ja beta warna Kejriwal aa jayega (You better sleep else Kejriwal will come for you) and put you in jail,” the AAP leader said at an election rally in Kankrej, NDTV reported.

The AAP is contesting all 182 seats in Gujarat for the first time in the next month’s elections. In its poll manifesto, it promised to improve quality of education at government schools, free electricity, access to water, and free healthcare. It also also announced to give a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women above age 18 years if elected to power.

Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the results will be announced on December 8.

MCD Polls 2022

Attacking the BJP, Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the party had “failed” to perform the primary responsibility of maintaining cleanliness during its 15-year tenure in the civic body and that people of Delhi would give a “befitting response” in the upcoming polls.

The AAP has taken up the issue of garbage management in Delhi in a bid to wrest power from the three-term winner BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Addressing public meetings at wards in Harkesh Nagar, Pul Prahladpur and Tughlakabad, Sisodia said citizens of the national capital were “fed up” with the civic body and would choose the party that worked for development this time.

“Cleanliness in Delhi was the core responsibility of MCD but they failed terribly in managing it. Instead, they gave the capital three mountains of garbage,” he alleged. Meanwhile, AAP’s star campaigners, including ministers Sisodia and Gopal Rai, held 60 ‘jansamwads’ across the national capital to woo voters.

The AAP on Wednesday kicked off the second phase of its campaigning for the MCD elections with music, magic shows and street plays. Its star campaigners will also hold 1,000 street-corner meetings to woo voters.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also stepping up its campaign and will launch a massive voter outreach drive in the 250 municipal wards across the national capital on Sunday, with a string of Union ministers and chief ministers going door to door seeking support for the party candidates.

The drive is aimed at reaching out to people with the help of more than one lakh party leaders and workers accompanying the Union ministers and chief ministers, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will take place on December 4.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022

Top Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh are reportedly camping in the capital for the chief ministerial post after internal surveys indicated that the party will win a majority in the state assembly elections. The counting for the Himachal polls is set to take place on December 8. A senior leader said that they are confident of winning 42 to 46 seats in the state, ANI reported on Wednesday. He added that some independent MLAs who are expected to go through in the battle are also in touch.

Former state president and head of the campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is visiting senior leaders in Delhi, while Pratibha Singh, the party MP from Mandi and wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh and her son Vikramaditya are also proposing to visit the national capital, as per ANI.

Polling for the 68-seat assembly in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, and the state recorded a 75.6 per cent voter turnout, breaking the 2017 record.

