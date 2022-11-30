Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Promises '10 Guarantees' Ahead of MCD Polls; Campaigning for 1st Phase of Gujarat Elections Over

Read more

across 19 districts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions will be held on Thursday.

This time, the state will witness a triangular contest with the BJP, Congress and AAP competing for a win. The BJP, which seeks a record seventh term in office, had star campaigners, helmed by Prime Minister Modi, on a blitz across the state.

Other than PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Ravishankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari also campaigned during the first phase of elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot were among the party’s star campaigners. Rahul Gandhi also took a detour from the Bharat Jodo Yatra to address two rallies in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned extensively in the state too.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

MCD Polls 2022

Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be given ‘Mini Parshad’ status if the AAP wins MCD polls. Further, ahead of the civic body polls, AAP’s trade wing on Tuesday announced ’10 guarantees’, including de-sealing of shops, resolving conversion and parking charges, for ease of doing business in the city.

The guarantees offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also include arrangement of cleanliness in markets, prohibition on increase of all taxes like house tax, trade/factory licence, and arrangement of toilets for women in the markets.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s top leaders campaigning for the MCD polls Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP over corruption allegations while recounting the works done by their party during its 15-year tenure in the city’s civic body.

Referring to alleged scams linked to the AAP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Kejriwal ke teen yaar — daru, ghotala, bhrashtachar (Kejriwal’s three friends — liquor, scam, corruption),” while campaigning for BJP candidates in Preet Vihar and Anarkali areas.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in a press conference challenged BJP national president J P Nadda to tell the people even one work done by the erstwhile municipal corporations ruled by the party for 15 years.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022

With a little over ten days left for the counting of votes and prediction of a photo finish in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, backroom parleys have begun within different lobbies in the Congress party to arrive at a consensus over who could stake claim to the chief ministerial post in case the party manages to form the government in the BJP-ruled state.

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her MLA son Vikramaditya Singh could not get an audience with Rahul Gandhi and hence took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, joining it at the Madhya Pradesh leg. “The leaders realise that the Gandhis could hold the key to picking the CM candidate. So they didn’t leave the chance to take part in the yatra since they didn’t get the chance during the campaign with Rahul staying away,” commented a leader.

The results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be out on December 8.

