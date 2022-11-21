Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat Campaign Trail Today as Polls Inch Closer

Read more

Jodo Yatra’ to campaign in Gujarat and will be addressing rallies in Mahuva (Surat) and Rajkot on Monday. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also be in the state and take part in a roadshow in Amreli.

PM Modi addressed three rallies in Gujarat on Sunday as well, and held a meeting with key leaders of the state in Gandhinagar. The meeting was held at the BJP’s state headquarters ‘Shree Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar. Modi reached the party office around 6.30 pm after finishing his day-long campaign in Saurashtra region. “After a long day of campaigning, being among fellow Karyakartas at Kamalam is very energising!” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a group of people shouted slogans in support of Modi during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow on Sunday in Gujarat. The incident took place at Halol in Panchmahals district in the evening, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was addressing a gathering during the roadshow.

Responding to it, he said that they may shout slogans in support of whoever they want, but it is he who will build schools for their children and provide free electricity. He also said that the AAP will one day win the hearts of those raising pro-Modi slogans.

The AAP is contesting all 182 seats in Gujarat for the first time in the next month’s elections.

Elections for the 182 member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

MCD Polls 2022

The State Election Commission (SEC) has processed nearly 4,500 applications from various political parties seeking permission to conduct events like roadshows and rallies for the December 4 Municipal Commission of Delhi (MCD) polls, an official statement said on Sunday.

As many as 1,349 candidates are in the fray for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the SEC said.

Political parties have intensified the campaigning and there has also been a spurt in number of complaints being reported to the commission and the concerned district election officers (DEOs)/returning officers (ROs) regarding violation of model code of conduct.

The authorities on Saturday removed 22,656 illegal posters, banners and hoardings across the capital, taking the cumulative figure to 10,04,150.

The BJP held a mega-campaign on Sunday in the capital with top leaders holding 14 mega roadshows. BJP chief JP Nadda, along with other Union ministers and chief ministers of states including Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, took part in different rallies and road shows in Delhi on Sunday.

Nadda showed faith in his party, saying it would surely win the elections. “Delhiites are ready yet again to bless our party bjp in upcoming MCD elections. The excitement is evident among the voters,” he said on Sunday.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nadda said voters are angry with the corruption done by the party. “As far as AAP is concernedt, voters are angry with the corruption done by them and by their non performance in Delhi,” he said. “AAP always tried to obstruct in the work done by us, which is why Delhi residents are angry with them,” he said.

The voting for the 250 wards of the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and counting will be held on December 7.

