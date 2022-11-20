Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Hold Three Rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra Region Today; 67 Candidates Out of Race in MCD Polls

Read more

The PM will hold three rallies in the Saurashtra region on November 20, two the day after and three on November 22. The region is important as it has 48 assemblies of the total 182 and a significant OBC-Patidar population.

The PM will start the day with darshan at the Somnath Temple at 10:15 am today, followed by a public meeting Viraval, and rallies in Dhoraji, Amreli and Botad.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also be in the state, and will visit Nijhar in Tapi district and Dediapada in the Narmada district on Sunday.

The Prime Minister on Saturday evening held a roadshow and a rally in Valsad in poll-bound Gujarat. The PM, who is on a three-day trip to his home state, said that the bond between the BJP and Gujarat is “unbreakable”. He further said, those who defame Gujarat should not find a place in the state. “Be aware of the people who want to defame Gujarat and are speaking against us. They are trying to defame Gujarat and Gujaratis. They are also trying to defame our state in foreign countries,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi is likely to campaign door to door for BJP candidates in poll-bound Gujarat during his 3-day visit, party sources said. He is scheduled to hold nearly 30 rallies in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, aiming for a strong finish to campaigning for the first phase of elections in Gujarat, women karyakartas of the BJP are planning a political carpet bombing with the Veerangana rally to woo women voters who form a big chunk of the electorate. On November 28, the BJP has planned more than 150 rallies across 89 constituencies that will vote in Phase 1. It has also roped in top women leaders and office-bearers along with Mahila Morcha presidents of the respective districts to ensure that the Veerangana rally is a success.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5, with counting of results on December 8.

MCD Polls 2022

A total of 67 candidates withdrew their nominations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on Saturday, which was the last day to withdraw nominations, leaving 1,349 in the fray. According to the data shared by the State Election Commission, 55 independent candidates withdrew nominations and six Bahujan Samaj Party candidates also withdrew their nominations.

The State Election Commission has finalised 42 centres at which the counting of votes will happen for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on December 7. Polling for the MCD polls will be held on December 4.

The identified centres will also be used to impart training on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), roles and responsibilities of various electoral functionaries such as sector officers, polling officials etc, it added.

Meanwhile, AAP will display models of the three landfill sites in Delhi to highlight the BJP’s “garbage mismanagement” during its 15-year-old governance of the civic body. The saffron party has been in power for three straight terms.

On the BJP’s side, nearly 4,000 party workers, including leaders from BJP-ruled states, have come to Delhi for micromanagement of its campaign and ensure efficient voter outreach.

The BJP leaders, state unit functionaries, MLAs and civic body office bearers from UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are holding regular meetings with the candidates and the party workers for “maximum impact” of the campaign for elections to 250 wards on December 4, a Delhi BJP leader said.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022

BJP’s top leadership in the state is expected to meet on Sunday to assess the party’s performance in the state assembly elections. Apart from the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, state BJP President Suresh Kashyap, Election In-charge Mangal Pandey and other senior leaders will attend the meeting at Parwanoo. Though senior leaders tried to downplay the reason behind the meeting, sources said that the top brass is expected to delve upon the feedback gathered from the ground regarding the polls.

According to party insiders, initial feedback from the ground had indicated that issues like the restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), price rise coupled with rebel factor could have impacted the party’s performance in some places but the increased women voter turnout has given the party some hopes.

According to constituency-wise data procured from the election department, votes polled by women exceeded that of men by 4.4 percentage points.

Himachal witnessed a record 75.6 per cent turnout for the Assembly polls on November 12. The turnout of women in 42 of the state’s 68 constituencies was more than men, the data showed.

Not just the BJP, the Congress, too, is making claims of forming the next government. The party leaders claim that increased women voter turnout will go to its advantage as price rise had impacted the household budgets. “It’s clearly our advantage. This shows people came in large numbers to vote out a government which has contributed to price rise,” commented a Congress leader.

Polling on 68 Assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Read all the Latest Politics News here