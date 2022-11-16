Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Withdrew Nomination Without Any Pressure, Says Surat Candidate Who AAP Said Was 'Abducted'

Union Minister Amit Shah said the BJP government has improved the situation of Gujarat over the years, as a result of which no one dares to create disturbance now.

“People of Gujarat had seen the days when communal riots were common, especially between 1985 and 1995 (under non-BJP governments). Curfew remained imposed for 250 days out of 365 days (a year). Women used to pray for their family members whenever they used to visit the walled city areas,” Shah said, while addressing a rally in Ghatlodia.

“All the Latifs and Ijju Shaikhs (two criminals from Gujarat) were already eliminated. Today, 20-year-old youths do not even know what curfew is like. We eliminated the appeasement-based politics and established the rule of law in Gujarat,” the Gandhinagar MP said. The Ghatlodia assembly segment is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

After the rally, Shah and Patel led a roadshow up to the Sola area where Patel submitted his nomination papers for the next month’s elections to authorities. Gujarat is scheduled to vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The BJP is eyeing a seventh straight term in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, where a triangular contest among BJP, Congress and AAP is shaping up.