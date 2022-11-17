Election 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to Kickstart Rally Marathon in Gujarat on Nov 20

Read more

state for six consecutive times since 1995.

On November 21, the PM is expected to hold two rallies and on November 22, he is scheduled to hold three rallies in Saurashtra region and South Gujarat region each.

The Congress Wednesday announced its final list of 37 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela’s son from the Bayad constituency.

With the declaration of the seventh list, the Congress has announced 179 candidates for the polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

In another development, the Election Commission has asked the Gujarat chief electoral officer to inquire and take action “as warranted” after the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that its Surat (East) candidate was abducted and coerced by the BJP to withdraw from the poll fray.

This comes as AAP candidate from Surat (East) Kanchan Jariwala came down heavily on his own party over his “kidnapping” claims, and issued a video statement in which he purportedly said he “withdrew his nomination without any pressure” and by listening to his conscience after the voters of his constituency called him “anti-national” and “anti-Gujarat” for fighting the Gujarat assembly polls from the Aam Aadmi Party.

MCD elections 2022

The AAP is set to launch the first phase of its campaign for the MCD polls on Thursday and has appointed observers for every assembly constituency to ensure that party candidates take out padyatras and hold public dialogue across wards. The first phase of campaigning will start from November 17 and go on till November 22. The second phase will start on November 23.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has lined up its popular leaders including Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar and Salman Khurshid as its campaigners for the civic polls. The grand old party was in power in the Municipal Corporation in Delhi (MCD) until 2007. In 2017 MCD elections, it managed to win only 27 seats.

Till now, 2,021 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the poll authorities for the polls, according to PTI sources. Of the total nominations, Independent candidates have the maximum share with 507 candidates, followed by AAP with 492 candidates.

Also, 1,100 nominations have been rejected after scrutiny, with the Congress’ tally going below 250, the total number of wards.

Himachal Elections 2022

As the crucial Himachal Pradesh assembly went for a single-phase voting on November 12, it registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent, according to data available with state poll authorities on Sunday. The state continued to receive postal ballots after physical voting ended.

More women came out to vote at 76.8 per cent as compared to 72.4 per cent men. The third gender poll percentage was 68.4 per cent. The highest polling percentage of 85.25 per cent was reported from the Doon assembly constituency and Shimla assembly constituency had percentage at 62.53.

The high octane assembly poll is a crucial test for the BJP which is hoping to beat precedent and return to power while the Congress has urged voters to go by tradition of voting out the incumbent.



