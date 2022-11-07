Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: After Big Bypoll Win, BJP Launches Guj Poll Campaign; Priyanka Gandhi to Address Congress Rally in HP Today

Read more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to bring a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in its “Sankalp Patra 2022” manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. BJP President JP Nadda, released the manifesto which include also included a creation of 8 lakh jobs in phased manner, 5 new medical colleges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had said the people of Himachal Pradesh have made up their minds to retain the BJP in power and exuded confidence that a “double-engine government” will be formed in the hill state.

Meanwhile the Congress, banking on the anti-incumbency factor, urged voters not to reelect BJP in the state and promised employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth. It has also promised to provide 1,500 per month compensation to women in the state, 300 units of free electricity to the people and a start-up fund of Rs 680 crores for the youth.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has also appealed to the people of Himachal to give his party a chance and make a “new-engine” government in the state this time. Himachal Pradesh goes to poll in less than a week on November 12.

Gujarat Elections 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home state on Sunday for the first time after poll dates were announced for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. The prime minister addressed a rally in Valsad district and later attended a mass marriage function, ‘Papa Ni Pari Lagnotsav’, in Bhavnagar where more than 500 girls who had lost their fathers were married later in the evening.

Addressing the rally, he introduced the slogan, “Aa Gujarat, mai banavyu chhe” (I have made this Gujarat), and also made people chant it several times during his 25-minute-long speech.

“Those divisive forces that have indulged in spreading hatred, those who have tried to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat never accept those who spread hate.

“Whoever had tried to defame and insult Gujarat in the past have been wiped out of Gujarat by the people. In this election too, such people will meet the same fate,” the prime minister said while launching the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign from tribal-dominated Nana Pondha village in Kaprada taluka in Valsad district.

The Congress on Friday released its first list of 43 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, after it was finalised at a meeting of the party’s central election committee (CEC) chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress is seeking to oust BJP from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5 and votes will be counted on December 8. The poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party’s entry into the fray.

