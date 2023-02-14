Elections 2023 Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will arrive in Nagaland today, February 14, to launch party’s manifesto for the elections to the 14th legislative assembly, which is scheduled to be held on February 14.

Nadda will also attend a joint rally of the BJP and its ally NDPP. Chief minister Neiphiu Rio will also be present at the rally, party sources said. BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party are contesting the elections together.

While the BJP is fighting the polls on 20 seats, NDPP is contesting 40 seats. The counting of votes for the 60-seat Nagaland assembly will be held on March 2.

The manifesto for Meghalaya will be released on February 15, sources said, adding that the manifestos will focus on the youths of the two states along with development of infrastructure and tourism. “Security and women’s safety will also be key focus areas in both the states," the sources further said.

Latest Elections 2023 Updates

• Recently, a video of a Nagaland woman who faced “racial discrimination” at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad went viral. The woman stated that people walked up to her stall and asked if they “ate dog meat and snakes". Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is known for his amazing sense of humour, took reference from the hit show ‘Man vs. Wild’ and tweeted, “Some people have started considering us as relatives of ‘Bear Grylls’. This is not done.” In the show, Bear Grylls beats the odds of nature and survives on animal meat and insects.

• Last week Nadda unveiled the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Tripura elections. He promised Tripura voters that if elected, the BJP would provide Rs 5 meal under the Anukul Chandra scheme to tribal areas. The party has also promised to set up a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Agartala. The manifesto also said that all girl children in Tripura would be awarded Rs 50,000 under the Balika Samridddhi bond and that the tribal language of Kokborok will be included in the CBSE and ICSE curricula.

• The Congress has accused BJP of playing with the aspirations of the people of Nagaland. Addressing a press conference in Dimapur on Monday, AICC social media and digital platforms chairpersons, Supriya Shrinate, said the people of Nagaland elected the BJP and its partners to power because they promised an election for a solution to the Naga issue before the 2018 assembly polls. “Five years have passed but nothing has happened and the same people are once again seeking votes in the name of solution," Shrinate said.

• Eyeing to regain its lost bastion, Meghalaya, the Congress has come out with a 10-point “charge sheet" against the NPP government ahead of the high-voltage polls. AICC media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera has alleged a multi-crore scam in the state in the last five years, starting from “illegal" coal mining to the assembly dome collapse. “The grand Meghalaya loot! Nothing can better describe the unprecedented, unabated and unabashed corruption and scams during the last five years of the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya than these four words," Khera told media persons in Shillong on Monday, launching a scathing attack on the ruling coalition.

• Meanwhile, in a welcoming news from Meghalaya, a cab driver from the state, Gautam Gurung, has been awarded the Dinanath Pandey Smart Idea Innovation Award. According to a report in Times of India, Gurung, who had to face a lot of hardship during the Covid-19 pandemic, innovated a mechanism that he installed in his Maruti Alto car. As per this mechanism, when a passenger opens the door with the handle, sanitizer is automatically sprayed on the seats and rest of the space.

