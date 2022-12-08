Ellisbridge Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Ellisbridge seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Amit Shah (BJP), Paras Rupeshkumar Shah (AAP), Mehta Ushabh Kaushikkumar (Bharatiya National Janta Dal), Moradiya Pravinbhai Mavjibhai (BSP), Bhikhubhai Hargovindbhai Dave (INC), Amiraj (IND), Gajjar Miteshkumar Narendrabhai (IND), Surendrabhai Keshavlal Shah (Right to Recall Party), Meenakshi Joshi (SUCI(C)). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 54.66% which is -9.27% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.44 Ellisbridge (એલિસબ્રિજ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Ellisbridge is part of Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.LIVE Ellisbridge election result

Demographic profile of Ellisbridge:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.7% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.42%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,66,486 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,33,531 were male and 1,32,951 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ellisbridge in 2022 is 996 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,44,140 eligible electors, of which 1,22,932 were male, 1,21,206 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,386 eligible electors, of which 1,12,733 were male, 1,10,652 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ellisbridge in 2017 was 20. In 2012, there were 32 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ellisbridge:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Shah Rakeshbhai Jasvantlal (Rakesh Shah) of BJP won in this seat defeating Dave Vijaykumar Ratilal of INC by a margin of 85,205 which was 54.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 74.4% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shri Rakesh Shah of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kamleshkumar Babulal Shah of INC by a margin of 76,672 votes which was 50.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 70.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 44. Ellisbridge Assembly segment of the 8. Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Kirit P Solanki of BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat defeating Raju Parmar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ellisbridge:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ellisbridge:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Ellisbridge are: Amit Shah (BJP), Paras Rupeshkumar Shah (AAP), Mehta Ushabh Kaushikkumar (Bharatiya National Janta Dal), Moradiya Pravinbhai Mavjibhai (BSP), Bhikhubhai Hargovindbhai Dave (INC), Amiraj (IND), Gajjar Miteshkumar Narendrabhai (IND), Surendrabhai Keshavlal Shah (Right to Recall Party), Meenakshi Joshi (SUCI(C)).

Voter turnout in Ellisbridge:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.66%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.93%, while it was 67.7% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.27% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ellisbridge went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Ellisbridge constituency:

Assembly constituency No.44. Ellisbridge comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 7, 8, 9, 10.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Ellisbridge constituency, which are: Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura, Dariapur, Jamalpur - Khadia, Danilimda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Ellisbridge:

The geographic coordinates of Ellisbridge is: 23°01’30.7"N 72°33’04.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ellisbridge

List of candididates contesting from Ellisbridge Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Amit Shah

Party: BJP

Age: 63

Profession: Retired Bank Manager, Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total income: Rs 11.6 lakh

Candidate name: Paras Rupeshkumar Shah

Party: AAP

Age: 33

Profession: Social Service & Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Mehta Ushabh Kaushikkumar

Party: Bharatiya National Janta Dal

Age: 31

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 39.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 43.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: Moradiya Pravinbhai Mavjibhai

Party: BSP

Age: 57

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 38.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 63684

Moveable assets: Rs 13.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Bhikhubhai Hargovindbhai Dave

Party: INC

Age: 62

Profession: Business & Hima Corporation

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 86.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 12.5 lakh

Candidate name: Amiraj

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Fitness Expert & Consulting

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 36000

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 36000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gajjar Miteshkumar Narendrabhai

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 72.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Candidate name: Surendrabhai Keshavlal Shah

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 67

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 35.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16000

Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Meenakshi Joshi

Party: SUCI(C)

Age: 60

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 59850

