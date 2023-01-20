Ex-Rivals Congress, Left to Hold Joint Rally in Tripura Ahead of Polls; Rule Out Olive Branch to TMC

Former arch-rivals Congress and Left held their first meeting for a united fight in Tripura on Thursday, announcing a joint rally on January 21 ahead of polls in the state next month.

Speaking to News18, CPIM secretary Jitendra Choudhury said: “BJP has not allowed voting since they came to power. We appeal to all secular democratic forces to come together against the fascist government. We hereby give a call to everyone, even people from the BJP who are not happy, to come and join our rally on the 21st.”

While Choudhury stressed that the call for the rally — which will not have any party flag — was for all, he clarified that they would not reach out to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for any alliance for the February 16 polls.

Sources said the Left and Congress also reached out to Tipra Motha — the party in power in Tripura’s Tribal Areas Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) — but so far, nothing concrete has emerged from the talks.

The first round of talks between the Left and Congress mostly stressed on putting up a united front as well as seat sharing. Sources said strength of the parties in individual seats should be the criteria to decide sharing.

Experts, however, said it would not be easy for the Left and Congress to fight unitedly as they have been arch rivals for 25 years. In 2016, they tried a similar model in Bengal but failed.

Political pundits added that if they get support from Tipra Motha — which is demanding Tipraland and has influence in 20 of 60 seats in Tripura — then the situation may change for the allies.

Since the polls have been announced, three incidents of violence has taken place in Tripura. The Election Commission has sought a report on the first incident where Congress claims its observer Dr Ajay Kumar was attacked.

The BJP, on its part, has said it is confident of its victory and not bothered about the alliance. All eyes for now will be on the unlikely Left-Congress alliance and if it stands the test of time.

