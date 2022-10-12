Exclusive | Night Stays, Beneficiaries in Focus & Eye on Oppn: BJP's Phase 2 of Strategy to Win 144 'Weak' Seats

Night stay in every panchayat once a week, formation of WhatsApp groups and preparation of list of beneficiaries of prominent government schemes are among the tasks cut out by the BJP for Union ministers and those in charge of 144 Lok Sabha seats where the party could not manage a victory in 2019.

With phase 2 of preparations for the 2024 elections having kicked in, a long list of clearly demarcated tasks has been given to the party’s cluster, Lok Sabha, and assembly in-charges.

“It’s a demarcated list of tasks and no one can shrug responsibility. Everyone will be judged on the basis of organisational strengthening they do in their respective seats. This also gives them unmatchable experience in election management and understanding,” said a senior party leader.

On completion of phase 1 of the exercise last month, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting of in-charges of the 144 Lok Sabha seats, he ‘advised’ Union ministers who were unable to manage the tasks handed over to them that the organisation is bigger than the government. The hint was enough for them to sense that the party’s work entrusted to them was not to be taken lightly.

The set of tasks includes strategy for all possible stakeholders — media, law, Opposition, candidates, voters, and beneficiaries of government schemes.

Focus on public-centric campaign

The leaders have been advised to convert the Lok Sabha seats that the BJP lost in 2019 into winnable seats through a dedicated campaign by focusing on voter group-specific public outreach.

“There is a separate chart for organisation in which top organisation heads need to suggest a political roadmap for every constituency and chalk out a schedule for the rallies and ‘pravas’ of national leaders,” added the leader quoted above.

Political management

The party has given a detailed political plan for the 2024 elections and asked leaders to segregate booths on the basis of its performance to identify and address administrative and governance-based issues.

“This includes potential joinings and managing internal factionalism as well. The addition of favourable voters and deletion of bogus voters are on top of the list,” said the source.

Another crucial task is to closely track Opposition campaigns and political movements, prepare data on caste equations in every Vidhan Sabha, and keep an eye on local tribal and SC influencers.

Activities for cluster in-charges

Cluster in-charges will be responsible for ensuring one ‘pravas’ per month till 2024 and visiting one Lok Sabha seat along with Lok Sabha prabharis. They will hold meetings with Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha core committees, review preparations of Union ministers’ ‘pravas’, and meet key local personalities and influencers.

Activities for Lok Sabha prabhari

Conduct night stay in every assembly; prepare a dossier containing caste data, election dates, poaching and trends; identify electorally important places for rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda; physically verify core and booth committee formation; and hold virtual meetings with assembly core group twice a month.

Activities for Vidhan Sabha prabhari

Ensure night stay in every panchayat once a week and prepare a handbook on achievements of BJP-ruled governments in states as well as Centre.

Teamwork to strengthen performance

Teams have been formed to ensure the party’s victory in the seats where it found itself weak and the margin of loss in 2019 very thin. While the social media team has been tasked with establishing, verifying and activating the party’s social media handles; forming booth-level and volunteer-led WhatsApp groups; and planning narratives and communication strategies, the legal team will highlight attacks on party workers by Opposition, file PILs against the attacks and RTIs to seek information against the Opposition.

The BJP’s beneficiary outreach team will prepare a list of beneficiaries who avail advantages of prominent schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awas Yojana, Swanidhi Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. They will also organise camps to assist new beneficiaries in documentation work.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here