Exclusive | 'Shouting Doesn't Bring Success': Jairam Thakur Mocks Cong Campaign, Clears Air on BJP's CM Face

It promises to be the most exciting electoral battle in the hills in recent times. With multiple rallies by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP has hit the ground running. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP started off strong but has of late diverted much of its focus to Gujarat. The Congress campaign rests on the shoulders of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but is yet to pick up pace. News18 tours the state to gauge public sentiment and political strategies ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections 2022.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur held the last Cabinet meeting of his tenure and cleared several proposals brought in by fellow ministers just hours ahead of the Election Commission announcing polls in the state on Friday.

As soon as the dates were out, people thronged the secretariat to give their applications for various requests. Though the chief minister kept the applications, he apologised that due to the code of conduct kicking in, there was little he could do to cater to the requests. Many supporters also came to wish him luck. Thakur, who was busy with the preparation for Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Sirmaur, was confident of the BJP winning Himachal again as he took potshots at the main opposition Congress in the state.

Edited excerpts:

Now that election dates have been announced, how well prepared is the BJP as there is very little time left for the finalisation of candidates and campaigning. The Congress too has become aggressive in the state.

We are ready and I welcome the announcement by the Election Commission. It is a democratic process. I would like to appeal to people to ensure maximum participation in the process and run the campaign as per the culture and traditions of the state. I hope that the polls will be peaceful. I think we have enough time to campaign as Himachal is a small state. The Congress is afraid and in trouble. The party is going through tough times across the country. I watched a few people shouting at the top of their voice. But shouting will not bring them success. Only people who vote can decide the fate of political parties.

By people, I think you are hinting at Priyanka Gandhi’s rally in Solan. She has brought back government jobs and the Old Pension Scheme as election issues.

They speak about giving government jobs but if you look at the statistics, we surpassed Congress in generating employment in the government sector. So far as the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is concerned, she should remember that OPS was ended by the Congress government. First of all, they need to apologise to government employees as it is Virbhadra Singh’s government that ended OPS and replaced it with the new scheme. She should first check with Congress-ruled states if they have been able to give OPS or not. They too know that it is not an easy job to implement OPS.

You have already held 75 rallies in all 68 assemblies. Do you think these are issues on the ground and if yes, how will you counter these two issues raked up by Priyanka Gandhi?

Government employees have favoured us and they know that OPS can be implemented only if BJP comes to power in the state again as Congress cannot win at the Center for decades. Congress is trying to mislead people but I think they won’t be misled.

Inflation and unemployment are two most important issues in the state and the Opposition too is bringing them into their campaign. People are also vocal about these issues. What is the strategy to counter it?

Inflation and unemployment are issues in any election, be it Lok Sabha or assembly polls. I am sure Congress won’t be able to work better than us to resolve both issues. It is evident that there is no hope in Congress. People are looking at the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The Himachal government has worked for the well-being of the poor and they are with us.

There is a tradition of alternate governments being voted-in in the state. Do you think people will change that and vote for the BJP again?

The country has seen a change regarding this trend. People have come to believe that they need to stand with strong leadership. We saw the trend changing in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Manipur. People of Himachal believe that Narendra Modi is important for the country. Plus, the government has worked for the people.

Declaring a face can impact the election outcome in Himachal Pradesh. Congress had a face in Virbhadra Singh. Now, it is saying that it will not declare a candidate and contest under Priyanka Gandhi’s leadership. What do you think?

Virbhadra Singh was synonymous with the Congress and he led the party for a long time. But it is a fact that he too was not that successful. We have PM Modi who has an emotional connect with the state.

There has been resentment among apple growers?

We have resolved the issues of apple growers. We are compensating them by bearing a percentage of the cost increased on packaging material.

The Hatti community will be thanking Amit Shah today for according them the tribal status. Do you think it has upset the existing tribals as they feel that Hattis will eat into their share of schemes?

They need not be worried and we have not seen any adverse reactions. We have worked towards this as it was an emotional issue for them.

Will BJP officially declare you as CM face?

Our leadership decides on such matters. The task given to us requires us to deliver Himachal to BJP.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here