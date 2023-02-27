Read more

Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE updates: Exit Poll predictions on Monday indicated no single party will have a clear majority in Meghalaya, while NDPP (supported by the BJP) is expected to win in Nagaland, both of which held elections earlier in the day. The predictions for Tripura, which had its elections a week ago, have varied from suggesting a complete victory for the BJP to a fractured mandate. In the latter case, the new Tipra Motha party may play a crucial role in the formation of the government by potentially becoming a king-maker.

As the voting concludes in Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly Elections, all eyes are now on the exit polls. The results of the major exit poll conducted by different organisations for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections will be announced after 7 pm. The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on January 16 and the results will be announced on March 4. For Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly polls, the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

Voting for the Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections concluded on Monday with a voter turnout of over 82.42% reported in the Nagaland and Meghalaya recording a turnout of 74.32%, officials said. The BJP is looking to retain power in the two northeastern states, either single-handedly or in any alliance. Meanwhile, Erode East Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu saw a voter turnout of 59.22%, 63.43% voters exercised franchise in Sagardighi Assembly by-polls in West Bengal, and 62.28% polling was recorded in Ramgarh Assembly by-polls in Jharkhand, according to latest figures recorded till 3 pm.

The saffron party saw a rift with Conrad Sangma’s NPP in Meghalaya, after which it is contesting alone. However, in Nagaland, BJP, which won 12 of the state’s 60 seats in 2018, is contesting in alliance with the NDPP.

Over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats in Nagaland. In good news for BJP, the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Meghalaya is all set for polling in 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters will seal the fate of 369 candidates. Of the 369 candidates, 36 are women. Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said preparations for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election have been completed.

While the northeastern states witness multi-cornered and triangular contests in assembly elections, voting for bypolls is underway in Tamil Nadu’s Erode (East), West Bengal’s Sagardighi and Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituencies.

In Erode East, the contest will mainly be between Congress backed by the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is the ruling combine’s candidate. Elangovan is pitted against AIADMK’s K Thennarasu, a former legislator.

Bypolls are also underway in West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency as voting began at 7 am. Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants. The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha respectively, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.

The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said. Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu won Arunchal Pradesh’s Lumla assembly constituency by-polls unopposed. They were necessitated by the demise of Jambey Tashi.

