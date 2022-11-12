Familial Gameplan: Can Thakur Tag, Sympathy Card Help Mulayam's 'Bahu' Dimple Uphold SP's Mainpuri Legacy?

Dimple Yadav’s return to politics after a three-year hiatus will see her make an attempt to keep up the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away in October, as she prepares to defend the Yadav family bastion of Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled next month.

Dimple, who represented the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat as an MP from 2012 to 2019, was absent from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as her husband Akhilesh Yadav said he did not want to promote ‘parivarvaad’ in his party.

She was in the news again when Akhilesh Yadav vacated the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat to retain his assembly seat of Karhal. While many believed Mulayam’s ‘badi bahu’ would be fielded from Azamgarh, it was Akhilesh’s cousin, Dharmendra Yadav, who fought the poll battle but was defeated.

While Dimple’s name for the Mainpuri battle surprised many who thought Akhilesh’s cousin Tej Pratap Yadav would be nominated, those within the SP say given that the family bastion was at stake, it felt right to prop up Mulayam’s daughter-in-law.

The easiest deduction from Akhilesh’s game-plan to secure the Mainpuri turf is that Dimple’s candidature will bring in sympathy votes for the SP in light of the patriarch’s death. Dimple is also Akhilesh’s best choice against Shivpal Yadav, his estranged uncle, since he would not find it easy to contest from Mainpuri against Mulayam’s ‘bahu’.

The caste equation in Mainpuri also favours Dimple’s nomination. Known for the classic Muslim-Yadav combination, in Mainpuri, the Shakya community and Thakur votes are also key. To cash in on the base, the SP recently appointed Alok Shakya the new Mainpuri district president. Given that Dimple was a Thakur by caste before marriage, the party seems to have kept all stakeholders in mind before planning its strategy.

Politics over Netaji’s bastion

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat has around 17.3 lakh voters out of which around 40 per cent are from the Yadav community, while 29 per cent consist of Rajputs, Chauhans, Bhadaurias and other upper castes. Muslims and Dalits constitute the remaining 30 per cent population.

It was Mainpuri from where Mulayam was first elected an MP in 1996. He successfully contested from the seat three more times—2004, 2009 and 2019. In the 2014 bypoll, the seat was won by Tej Pratap.

While it is a prestige battle for the Samajwadi Party, for Akhilesh’s estranged uncle Shivpal, victory on the seat would be a stamp of approval to be Netaji’s political heir. Before Mulayam’s death, Shivpal had announced that he would contest from the seat if his brother did not enter the poll fray. Many believe that if Shivpal wins, he will gain entry into national politics and establish his son Aditya Yadav in state politics. Aditya was recently made the state president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), the political outfit founded by Shivpal.

Interestingly, Shivpal Yadav is an MLA from Jaswant Nagar assembly seat which is a part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat while Akhilesh Yadav is MLA from Karhal which is also a part of the Mainpuri parliamentary seat. Mainpuri’s like Kishni assembly seat is held by SP’s Barjesh Katheria, while two assembly seats — Bhogaon and Mainpuri Sadar — are held by BJP’s Ram Naresh Agnihotri and Jaiveer Singh. The heady mix promises to make the Mainpuri battle more interesting.

Add to the mix the BJP, which has been gloating over snatching the traditional bastions of Azamgarh and Rampur in the bypolls where the SP registered shock defeats. In Mainpuri too, the BJP has been narrowing the gap. In 2019, the saffron party brought down the victory margin to only 94,000 votes after Mulayam Singh Yadav had won the seat in 2014 by a whopping 3.64 lakh votes.

Battle of the ‘bahus’ on the cards?

Soon after Dimple’s name was announced, there was a buzz in political circles as Aparna Yadav — the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav who joined the BJP on the eve of the latest Assembly election in the state — met the party’s state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Lucknow.

While a BJP spokesman termed the meeting between Chaudhary and Aparna a “routine” affair, many believed she may be projected as the party’s candidate for Mainpuri by-election. There has, however, been no confirmation from the BJP so far, given that a section in the party favours a non-Yadav OBC candidate.

It is also expected that in case the Mainpuri battle boils down to one between the two daughters-in-law, Shivpal Yadav may throw his weight behind Aparna to unnerve the Samajwadi Party.

