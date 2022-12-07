Fateh Nagar Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.100

Ward No.100 Fateh Nagar (फतेह नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Hari Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Fateh Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Fateh Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Fateh Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Fateh Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Fateh Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Fateh Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Raminder Kaur (AAP), Inder Jit Kaur (BJP), Anuneet Kaur (INC), Kiran Jot Kaur (IND).

MLA and MP of Fateh Nagar

Raj Kumari Dhillon of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 28. Hari Nagar Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Fateh Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Fateh Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Fateh Nagar ward has a total population of 57,335 of which 2,034 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 3.55% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Fateh Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Fateh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Akal Ghar, Jail Road, Fateh Nagar Block- A, C, Wz, K, G, E; Asha Park, Jail Road Block A, B, Usha Park Block Ub, G; Dda Janta Flats (Hari Nagar)Pocket B, Block Ca; “Dda Janta Flats (Hari Nagar)Pocket B, Block Ca, Ddu Hospital Road (Hari Ngr)Block A1-A18, B6-B7, C1-C2, D1-D2, Janak Park (Hari Nagar)C, Lig Dda Flats (Hari Nagar)Block Cc, Cd, C;" Fateh Nagar Block C; Guru Nanak Nagar, Fateh Nagar Block B, D, E, Janakpuri Lig Dda Flats, Gopal Nagar; Hari Nagar Block Bl, Block Al Complete; Janak Puri Block B1; Janak Puri Block B1, Janak Puri Block B3A Lig Single Storey Flats, B3 B3B Mig Dda Flats; Janak Puri Block B-1B And B-1C, Block B1A; Janak Puri Block B2A, B2B; Janak Puri Block B3A Lig Single Storey Flats, B3 B3B Mig Dda Flats; Janak Puri Block Ba, Block 1-27; Janak Puri Block Bd, Bb, B2B, Be, B2, B2C; Janakpur Block, Bd, Bb, B2B, Be, B2, B2C; Janta Dda Flats (Hari Nagar) Block Cb; Lig Dda Flats (Hari Nagar)Block Cc, Cd, C; Nangli Jalabi Village; Pratap Nagar (Hari Nagar), Dtc Colony Block C, E, G, Hl, Dda Lig Flats; Prem Nagar, Najafgarh Road Double Storey Quarters Block No 1-23, 71; Akal Ghar, Jail Road, Fateh Nagar Block- A, C, Wz, K, G, E; Lig, Dda Flats Near Clock Tower, Hari Nagar, Block Da, Lig, Dda Flats Near Clock Tower, Hari Nagar, Block Db, T- Huts; Lig, Dda Flats Near Clock Tower, Hari Nagar, Block Db, T- Huts; Maya Enclave (Link Road Iti) Blockea, Eb, Ec; Pratap Nagar (Hari Nagar), Dtc Colony Block C, E, G, Hl, Dda Lig Flats.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 100. Fateh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Raminder Kaur; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 2,52,84,367; Total liabilities: Rs 17,63,116.

Candidate name: Inder Jit; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,55,44,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anunneet Kaur; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 9,54,01,698; Total liabilities: Rs 1,91,35,030.

Candidate name: Kiran Jot Kaur; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 53,33,559; Total liabilities: Rs 2,79,723.

