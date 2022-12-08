Fatepura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Fatepura seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai (BJP), Govindbhai Dalabhai Parmar (AAP), Machhar Virabhai Makanbhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Alkeshbhai Fulsingbhai Katara (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Kanubhai Kuberbhai Katara (CPI(M)), Kishori Rakeshbhai Ambalal (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 53% which is -8.92% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.129 Fatepura (ફતેપુરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Dahod district of Gujarat. Fatepura is part of Dahod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Fatepura election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fatepura election result or click here for compact election results of Fatepura and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Fatepura go here.

Demographic profile of Fatepura:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 90.45%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,54,981 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,26,332 were male and 1,28,645 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Fatepura in 2022 is 1018 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,10,654 eligible electors, of which 1,06,104 were male, 1,04,548 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,335 eligible electors, of which 91971 were male, 89362 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fatepura in 2017 was 49. In 2012, there were 57 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Fatepura:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai of INC by a margin of 2,711 which was 2.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.91% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Machhar Ditabhai Bhimabhai of INC by a margin of 6,264 votes which was 5.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 129. Fatepura Assembly segment of the 19. Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat defeating Katara Babubhai Khimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Fatepura:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Fatepura:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Fatepura are: Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai (BJP), Govindbhai Dalabhai Parmar (AAP), Machhar Virabhai Makanbhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Alkeshbhai Fulsingbhai Katara (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Kanubhai Kuberbhai Katara (CPI(M)), Kishori Rakeshbhai Ambalal (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai (INC).

Voter turnout in Fatepura:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.92%, while it was 66.71% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -8.92% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Fatepura went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Fatepura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.129. Fatepura comprises of the following areas of Dahod district of Gujarat: 1. Fatepura Taluka. 2. Jhalod Taluka (Part) Villages - Kadval, Hirola, Kunda, Dhalsimal, Dhamena, Jaror, Bodiya Bhint, Dhavdi Faliya, Chakisana, Vansiya, Dungra, Anika, lavara, Trakda mahudina muvada, Sarori, Trakda mahudi, Jitpur, Valunda, Kanji Khedi, Vaniya Ghanti, Kakreli, Bhaman, moli, Itadi, Govinda Talai, Thala (Sanjeli), Kota, Kadvana Pad, Doka Talavdi, Jasuni, Galana Pad, Nenki, Zusa, Dhediyano Nalo, Dhediya, Sanjeli, Patela, Doki, Tisana muvada, Chamariya, Nariyani muvadi, lunjana muvada, Chandana muvada, Kavdana muvada, Kalyanpura, Pichhoda, Bachkariya, mandli, Pratappura, Gasali, Nana Kaliya, mota Kaliya, Bhamela, Bhanpur, Garadiya, Boda Dungar, Karamba.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Fatepura constituency, which are: Santrampur, Jhalod, Limkheda, Morva Hadaf. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Banswara district of Rajasthan.

Map location of Fatepura:

The geographic coordinates of Fatepura is: 23°09’19.1"N 74°01’57.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Fatepura

List of candididates contesting from Fatepura Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai

Party: BJP

Age: 44

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.5 lakh

Candidate name: Govindbhai Dalabhai Parmar

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Farmer and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 64.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 64.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 33.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 31.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Candidate name: Machhar Virabhai Makanbhai

Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad

Age: 49

Profession: Farming and Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alkeshbhai Fulsingbhai Katara

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 32

Profession: Farming, Business and social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 15.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kanubhai Kuberbhai Katara

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 50

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5000

Immovable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kishori Rakeshbhai Ambalal

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 38

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai

Party: INC

Age: 60

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 26 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

